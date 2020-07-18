PLAISTOW, N.H. - Jennifer Hughes recalled Friday, March 13 was Pi Day at Timberlane Regional High School — an annual event where students and teachers marked the mathematical constant 3.14.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, March 13 would also become the last day in the school building for the Class of 2020.
Hughes, in her address as class valedictorian, said she wished she was more present and had a better memory of what became the the Class of 2020's final day at TRHS.
"We have to value each day as it comes, as we never know what the future will bring," said Harvard-bound Hughes in her graduation address Saturday evening.
Wearing both masks and mortar boards, Timberlane's 2020 class officially graduated from the regional high school in a socially distanced outdoor ceremony starting at 4 p.m.
Graduates were allowed to bring two guests to the ceremony and all were subjected to temperature checks and medical screenings.
The graduation was ceremony was live-streamed through the high school website and Facebook pages for those who could not attend.
Principal Douglas Woodworth noted the historical significance of the class — babies born after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks who were now graduating during a global pandemic. He thanked all for "honoring safety protocols" so the graduation could be held.
Chairs for guests were set up in pairs and spread out on the school field behind the graduates who were also socially distanced.
"Who could have predicted we would be graduating like this," noted Grace O'Connor in her address as class salutatorian.
While school closed early and graduation was delayed, O'Connor noted that life consistently throws curve balls. Also, she told graduates, for the first time in their lives they are allowed to make decisions "that are truly up to us."
In addition to COVID-19, Hughes touched on "unrest" in the country today.
With unrest, though she said, comes "hope for a safer, stronger and more accepting tomorrow."
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.