LAWRENCE — Protective masks being produced at the city's New Balance footwear factory are now available for public purchase.
The factory at 5 S. Union St. normally manufactures sneakers. But since early April, with personal protective equipment in high demand due to the coronavirus crisis, some 50 workers started making masks in the factory.
Lawrence officials have passed an order requiring masks be worn in public places and enforcement is expected to start Friday. Violators face a possible fine of $300.
After news of the mask requirement in Lawrence broke this week, New Balance officials announced masks can be purchased by the public as well as medical facilities. The masks are not available for individual purchase — only in larger quantities.
Details and ordering are available online at newbalanceteam.com/NBmask.
By mid-April, New Balance's goal was to be making 100,000 masks weekly at its Lawrence and Norridgewock, Maine, factories combined, company officials said.
The New Balance factory and outlet store had closed in March due to concerns over COVID-19.
Officials said New Balance workers also planned to make other personal protective equipment, including gowns and footwear, in the company's factories.
In a previous statement, company officials stressed sale of the masks "is not a commercial opportunity" and that the company is pursuing "break-even pricing" and donations for the mask production.
