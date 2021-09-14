METHUEN — Residents looking to do business in city buildings will need to remember to bring along a mask, as Mayor Neil Perry has reinstated a mask requirement in them, effective Tuesday.
Buildings impacted include City Hall, the Methuen Police and Fire stations, the Nevins Library and the Methuen Senior Center, Perry said.
“I have decided to institute a mask order inside all city buildings, with the purpose being to keep staff and the residents entering said buildings safe” Perry said.
“COVID-19 is not going away and during the past month there has been a steady increase in positive cases in the city of Methuen. This mask order is a precautionary step to curb that trend.”
Residents who enter the buildings without a mask will be asked to return to their vehicles to retrieve their mask or will be given a new mask to wear, the mayor’s office said.
The mandate also requires city employees working in public buildings to wear their masks. Employees may remove masks while seated at their desks and as long as they are not within 6 feet of another person, according to Perry’s Executive Assistant Ryan Hamilton.
According to data released by the state Department of Public Health on Sept. 9, 8,254 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
Perry, who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the virus late last month. He was diagnosed after being notified he was a close contact of someone who tested positive.
“I am thankful I got the vaccine when I did,” Perry said at the time of his diagnosis. “Let this be a reminder that this pandemic is not over. If you are not vaccinated, I implore you to do so.”
Methuen residents can continue to receive vaccinations through the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center on Pelham Street. For appointments, call 978-686-0090.
Starting on Friday, GLFHC will host vaccination clinics at Nicholson Stadium during all Methuen High School home football games. City health nurse Nancy Zabbo said vaccinations will be administered from 5 to 7 p.m.