Andover children got a taste of what school will be like at a town-run summer day camp where pandemic health regulations were strictly enforced.
The elementary school-aged youngsters wore masks, socially distanced, did temperature checks and were required to wash their hands often. Schools will have the same rules when classes begin.
The day camp was held for two weeks in August outdoors at Recreation Park, based at the pavilion. The children swam at Pomps Pond after lunch, as the pond is now closed to the public. Sixty campers attended each week.
“Following the EEC, CDC and local Board of Health guidelines, we heavily modified summer day programs. The children were grouped into small groups,” said Assistant Recreation Director Chris Dempsey. “At check-in, staff and children were greeted by a nurse on staff to measure their temperature and ensure their parents had completed a brief online screening each day.”
Everyone involved was kept safe, he said.
“The children did a variety of arts and crafts, low-risk sports and spent a majority of time outside and at Pomps Pond,” Dempsey said.
Even though this summer was very different, Dempsey said it was great to see the children having fun.
“It was clear that all involved had a great experience and enjoyed interacting with their peers,” he said.
Dempsey also said his department is working on a fall booklet of activities and will be releasing the modified offerings early this month.