LAWRENCE — Gov. Charlie Baker may have relaxed the outdoor mask mandate, but in order to keep Lawrencians safe from COVID-19, Mayor Kendrys Vasquez is requiring all residents and visitors to continue to wear face coverings outside, no matter the setting.
According to numbers released by the mayor's office Monday, 19,848 residents have tested positive for coronavirus and 248 have died since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an increase of 201 cases and one death compared to last week, the mayor's office said.
This puts Lawrence squarely in the red, high-risk zone for transmission of the virus. As a result, Vasquez said he's taking no chances.
"The mask mandate is still in effect in the city of Lawrence. Our city continues to be in the red for COVID-19 cases, therefore, for the best interest of everyone in our community all of our residents are still required to wear their masks outdoors and in public places," Vasquez said Monday. "The sooner that our community gets vaccinated the sooner we may be able to ease the restrictions in the city."
This week, Lawrence residents age 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Arlington School, 150 Arlington St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, on a walk-in basis. Any resident of Massachusetts age 16 and older may receive a vaccine at the South Lawrence East School, 165 Crawford St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, on a walk-in basis. All vaccines are distributed while supplies last.
Residents with questions about the vaccine may call the city's COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 978-620-3330 or visit cityoflawrence.com/vaclawrence.