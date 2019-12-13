NORTH ANDOVER — Just two weeks and a day after riding in a fire truck in the annual parade held in his honor, Santa Claus is coming back to town Sunday, Dec. 15.
He will be the guest of honor at Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Cochichewick Lodge, AF and AM, 19 Johnson St.
Pancakes, eggs, hash browns, sausages and fruit, along with coffee and orange juice, will be served.
Mrs. Claus will also be there. Children can have their pictures taken with Santa or Mrs. Claus, but parents and others will have to bring their own cameras, according to Jeffrey Coco, co-chairman of the Festival Committee, which has organized the breakfast for the last few years.
Tickets cost $5 at the door. Children younger than 2 years old eat for free. Christmas music will be played and festive gift baskets will be raffled off.