LAWRENCE — Surrounded by brick buildings, apartments and next to a park, sits a building that seems a bit out of place. Its sheer height and stone columns contrast starkly with the rest of the neighborhood. Located on Jackson Street in Lawrence stands the Lawrence United Masonic Lodge, and on Saturday members of the order held an open house for members of the public to tour the building and learn about the Masons.
The organization also hoped they might be able to recruit a few new members while they celebrated the 100th anniversary of the building.
Throughout the day members of the order and some from the public traveled up the steps through the large meeting rooms, while passing symbols that have become part of popular culture.
Ryan Montminy, treasurer at the Lodge, showed a massive room that once was a meeting room. Now, most of the building is unused.
The room had dozens of seats, a balcony that Montminy said was at one pointed filled with members and a number of symbols adorning the walls. According to Montminy each of the symbols mean something.
The symbols are about bettering your self in different ways, said Montminy. “That is a piece of this, to teach how to a better man a better person and help your community.”
Montminy said this particular room also used to have a mural of the night sky on the ceiling.
Michael Mears, a 22-year-old from Lawrence, was there on a tour with his father.
“I am just checking out the architecture,” said Mears, who was particularly impressed by one of the large meeting rooms.
Kurt Lawlor-Jones was sitting in the corner of the room chatting with members of the order. Lawlor-Jones is what Free Masons refer to as a rusty brother. Lawlor-Jones was a member from 2005 to 2015. Lawlor-Jones said he came to the open house for “a trip down memory lane.”
Lawlor-Jones originally joined the organization because of the charity work the Masons and their related organizations do.
“They really do so much incredible fundraising and for so many different causes,” said Lawlor-Jones.
These include causes like research into diabetes and dyslexia, said Lawlor-Jones.
Lawlor-Jones also said he joined the order for community.
“To be able to have fellowship on a regular basis with other individuals who are of the same mindset,” he said.
