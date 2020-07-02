BOSTON – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts is on the hook for $56 million following an agreement reached between state Attorney General Maura Healey and the soon-to-be defunct utility company.
The deal, announced Thursday afternoon, requires the company to pay for a variety of programs, one of which is the creation of an “Energy Relief Fund” that will help approximately 26,000 low-income customers across the company’s three service territories by wiping out nearly $15 million in accumulated debt on their gas bills.
The amount averages out to about $600 per low-income customer in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.
The remaining funds -- or about $41 million -- will go to the Merrimack Valley for clean energy programs and grants for homeowners, tenants, businesses and municipalities. This Merrimack Valley Renewal Fund will be implemented by the AG’s Office and Department of Energy Resources.
The deal, which still needs to be approved by the state Department of Public Utilities, or DPU, also requires Columbia Gas to cease doing business in the state as of Nov. 1 and to transfer all of its assets to the company's new owner, Eversource.
The settlement comes on the heels of a $53 million fine levied by the Department of Justice against Columbia Gas as well as a $143 million settlement from a class-action lawsuit.
“The Merrimack Valley gas explosions were heartbreaking and disruptive for the lives of thousands of families and businesses – many of whom are still recovering,” Healey said. “Today’s first-of-its-kind agreement ensures that Columbia Gas never does business in Massachusetts again, invests millions of dollars in the Merrimack Valley, and helps low-income customers pay their gas bills."
Residents and businesses in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover all were affected by the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster.
As a result of the fires and explosions caused by overpressurized pipelines operated by Columbia Gas, Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, was killed, three firefighters and 19 civilians were hurt, and damages are estimated at $1 billion.
About 50,000 people were forced to evacuate and the severity of the damage depended on the age of appliances. Five homes were destroyed and 131 properties damaged, according to findings by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The agreement announced Thursday resolves both the AG’s investigation into Columbia Gas for violations of the state’s consumer protection laws, as well as the DPU’s investigation into the company’s pipeline safety compliance and emergency response related to the September 2018 explosions.
Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera thanked the attorney general for “taking money out of the hands of Columbia Gas and putting it back into the impacted residents who to this day, are still trying to recover from the effects of the gas fires. This is another step towards justice, and an opportunity for our community to continue to heal. I look forward to a heating season without Columbia Gas at the helm, and with priorities that put safety of people over profit, thanks to AG Healey and her team.”
Eversource President of Gas Operations Bill Akley called the agreement a “positive step toward a finalized transaction that delivers long-term benefits to Columbia Gas customers. We appreciate the diligence of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources in reaching an agreement that represents the best result for customers, and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to complete this transaction so that we can begin serving Columbia Gas customers and communities.”
The agreement includes additional details such as:
-- Eversource will hire an independent consultant to prepare a case analysis outlining potential decarbonization strategies for its gas business that are consistent with Massachusetts’s greenhouse gas emission reduction requirements and protect customers.
-- Eversource commits to meeting Columbia Gas’ existing three-year energy efficiency plan and extend the special weatherization offer in the city of Lawrence through 2021.
-- Eversource will fund two heat pump pilot programs to increase technology adoption through the Mass Save program and as an alternative to the current gas moratorium in western Massachusetts.
-- Eversource pledges to provide up to 2,000 WiFi thermostats connected to natural gas fired furnaces or boilers to help reduce gas usage through demand management programs.
-- The company has also committed to providing monthly reports of its energy efficiency initiatives, improving communication with landlords and provide Spanish speaking outreach, marketing, and customer service.
-- Columbia Gas will withdraw its pending rate increase request, instead locking in rates set in 2015 and extending them through November 2021.
-- The deal requires Eversource to return to customers more than $6.7 million in savings from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
-- The settlement also requires Eversource to spread the impact of its next rate increase out over two years: $6.3 million in November 2021 and $16.7 million in November 2022.