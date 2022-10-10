BOSTON — State officials have prevented welfare recipients from using their state-issued electronic benefit cards to withdraw tens of thousands of dollars at pot shops, according to a new report.
Welfare recipients are barred from buying recreational cannabis products with their EBT cards, but the state Department of Transitional Assistance says it has "blocked" ATMs and other point-of-sale terminals in or nearly 190 recreational pot shops from being used to take out cash.
As of May, state officials had blocked nearly $40,000 in EBT card withdrawals at pot shops — a more than 170% increase over the previous fiscal year's total, when $14,525 in prohibited transactions were prevented, according to the report.
The report said the agency's efforts have been "successful at preventing fraud, waste and abuse, and ensuring that every benefit dollar goes to individuals and families who truly need it."
Electronic benefit transfer cards work like debit cards, allowing recipients to withdraw cash at ATMs. Besides cannabis, welfare recipients can’t buy alcohol, tobacco or other prohibited items with their cards, but they can still take out cash from ATMs to buy whatever they want.
State officials didn't disclose locations of the attempted withdrawals — or whether there were any successful transactions — but the agency's report pointed out that it works with licensed retailers to prevent prohibited transactions.
Because most medical and recreational pot shops are a cash-only businesses, they have on-site ATMs allowing customers to make withdrawals.
Signs are posted above ATMs in many of the pot shops advising patrons that they won't be able to make withdrawals using their EBT cards.
In 2014, lawmakers set harsher penalties for store owners who knowingly allow recipients to buy lottery tickets, tobacco and other prohibited items with their benefits cards.
The law, signed by Gov. Deval Patrick, added televisions, stereos and video games to a list of items forbidden from being purchased with the benefits.
The changes were driven, in part, by a scathing 2013 report by the state auditor revealing millions of dollars in "questionable benefits," in some cases paid to dead people.
Lawmakers added marijuana to the list of prohibited EBT card purchases as part of an overhaul of the voter-approved recreational pot law in 2017, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed.
Besides pot shops, other prohibited locations include bars and nightclubs, liquor stores, casinos, beauty parlors, and tobacco shops.
To date, the state welfare agency says it has blocked EBT transactions at more than 4,500 prohibited locations statewide.
Advocates for the benefits programs say the money the state is using to block withdrawals would be better spent expanding EBT programs for needy families.
Overall, the number of families on the state’s primary cash assistance program has declined by half since the 1990s, to about 30,000 per month, according to the agency. The state spends about $16 million a month on the programs.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
