TUESDAY, MAY 30

METHUEN: Ceramics

Tuesdays

12:30-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

NORTH ANDOVER: Bingo

Tuesdays

Donuts, coffee and tea will be available.

12:30 p.m., North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Cost: $2 per card

Info: 978-688-9560 / www.northandoverma.gov

METHUEN: Dominoes & Scrabble

Tuesdays

1-3 p.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: DIY Pronoun Buttons

Personalize your own pronoun button!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: GLCAC Food Pantry

Open every Tuesday

3-5 p.m., 305 Essex Street

Info: 978-681-4900www.glcac.org

AMESBURY: Overeaters Anonymous

Tuesdays

Is your eating out of control? There are no fees, no scales, and no shame!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Amesbury Health Center, main entrance (first floor), first door on the left.

Info: 978-388-2552

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

HAVERHILL: Blood Pressure Clinics

Wednesdays

9-11 a.m., Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Info: 978-374-2390

METHUEN: Balance, Bones & Brain with Brian

Wednesdays

9:30-10:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Quilting

Wednesdays

9-11:30 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Zumba

Wednesdays

10:30-11:15 a.m., Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell Street

Info: 978-983-8832 / www.cityofmethuen.net

METHUEN: Organ Concert

Randy Steere of Westford, MA will perform a concert titled, “Musical Thoughts on Lives Lived”. Christopher Morss is sponsoring the concert.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Musical Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for student ID, $5 for children

Info/tickets: 978-685-069 / www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Camera Club

Held Wednesdays September through May

7:30-9 p.m., Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street

Cost: $65 per year, $100 for couples, $20 for full-time students

Info: www.mvcc.visualpursuits.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

ANDOVER: Open House

Come celebrate Kate Dugan “Miss Kate” on her retirement after almost 40 years of service!

10 a.m. — 12 p.m. or 4-6 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Faerie Houses in the Gardens

Explore the gardens in a fun and magical way! Moonrise Fae have made faerie houses and nestled them in to corners of the garden. Join us to explore and let your imagination lead you on an adventure among the flowers. General admission to the property is included with this registration.

10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children; Member adult and Member children are free

Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/86511

Info: 978-689-9105 / www.thetrustees.org

ANDOVER: Blood Drive

Sponsored by Andover Robb Center.

2-7 p.m., Life Long Learning Room, 30 Whittier Court, 1st floor

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle

Thursdays

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

ANDOVER: Light A Candle Gala

Join One Wish Project for its 2nd Annual Light A Candle Gala! Highlights will include a silent auction, candle lighting ceremony, celenbratory toast, photo booth, appetizers, raffle, and more!

6-8 p.m., Andover Country Club,

Cost: $35 per person

Info/tickets: 978-885-9435 / www.onewishproject.us

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens

This outdoor yoga program will teach you breathing techniques to calm your mind, postures to balance and stretch your body, and relaxation to soothe your soul. With the sky for a roof, flowers for walls and birdsong for music, the beautiful lawn of The Stevens-Coolidge Place is the perfect setting to connect to the earth and find peace in nature.

9-10 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $15 for Members, $25 for non-members

Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/85358

More info: 978-689-9105 / www.thetrustees.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

HAVERHILL: Restoring the White Fence at Bradford Common

Volunteers are needed to scrape, sand, and paint the fence. Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen will provide morning snacks and there will be a pizza lunch.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street

Info: www.teamhaverhill.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Zero Waste Day

Annual Drive-Thru Donation, Reuse, and Recycling Event. For a list of items accepted: www.northandoverma.gov / www.facebook.com/northandoverma

9 a.m. — 12 p.m, rain or shine, Andover Landing, 400 Brickstone Square, lower parking lot (access at end of York Street, past the entrance to Andover Landing)

Questions? Marc Fournier, rmarcfournier@gmail.com

LAWRENCE: Kite Festival

The Groundwork Lawrence Kite Festival engages participants in the history, creation, & practice of kite flying. The event offers music & kite activities and gives folks the opportunity to meet organizations providing healthy-living resources and participate in fun activities, and games.

11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Pemberton State Park, Parker Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org

HAVERHILL: Art Walk

The Art Walk highlights local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with an artist market, plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations, and music performances.

1-7 p.m., downtown

Info: www.creativehaverhill.org

HAVERHILL: Italian Heritage Tour

Buttonwoods Museum will conduct a tour of historic buildings on Washington Street.

4:30 p.m., meets in front of the MVRTA Bus Station, next to the Post Office

Info: www.buttonwoods.org

GEORGETOWN: Nourishing Our Neighbors Gala

A sommelier-led wine tasting from Lynn-based Lucille Wine Shop, live comedy from Massachusetts native Tony V., a plated dinner, and the chance to win big during the 50/50 raffle.

6-10 p.m., Black Swan Country Club, 258 Andover Street

Cost: $175 per person / Proceeds to benefit Bread & Roses Community Kitchen and Food Pantry

Tickets: www.breadandroseskitchen.org/gala2023

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Club Plant Sale

Come shop for quality perennials, along with some shrubs and perennial herbs. All plants are locally grown and hardy to this area.

10 a.m.- 2 p.m., North Andover Middle School, 495 Main Street

Questions? Email: northandovergardenclub@yahoo.com

MONDAY, JUNE 5

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch

Join local business professionals for a networking luncheon! Grow your professional network and increase lead generation within the Greater Haverhill area for free. TD Bank will give tips and tricks on how your business can avoid being a victim of fraud. Lunch will be provided.

12-1 p.m., Harborplace, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor

Registration required: www.haverhillchamber.com

ANDOVER: Family Goat Yoga (Ages 2+)

Join for an outdoor evening yoga class featuring friendly baby goats from Chipin Farm! Goat kids are naturally curious and playful, and these little goats love to bounce and cuddle. While this may not be the most meditative and relaxing yoga class you’ve ever been to, it will surely be the most memorable — perfect for melting that stress away!

5-6 p.m., The Park (Chestnut and Bartlet Streets)

Cost: $30 per person; participants ages 2-4 can attend free of charge with sibling/adult

Info: www.andoverrec.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle

Thursdays

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

HAVERHILL: Greater Haverhill Chamber Annual Dinner

Chamber members and the community are invited to join the Chamber in this year’s celebration! Vin Cipolla, President + CEO of Historic New England is the keynote speaker and will share how Historic New England and Haverhill can work together to create opportunities for our entire region.

5:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Cost: $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 8

Must register: www.haverhillchamber.com

LAWRENCE: ‘Dress to Impress Gala’

Featuring a fashion show, emcee, auction, and speakers who will share share how Uncommon Threads has empowered them in their journey forward.

5:30-8:30 p.m., Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack Street

Cost: $95 per person

Tickets: https://www.uncommonthreads.org/gala-ticket-purchase

Questions? Email Meg Shultz: admin@uncommonthreads.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters

2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!

Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

METHUEN: Night at the Races

Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktail hour, first race is at 6:30 p.m.

Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge #902, 459 Merrimack Street

Contact Gina Neve at the SOI for tickets.

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

ANDOVER: Intro to Pickleball (Adults)

Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis! At this workshop, players will be taught the rules of the sport as well as some common skills and techniques needed to play the game.

6-8 p.m., Rec Park Pickleball Courts

Cost: $20 per person

Info: www.andoverrec.com

