SUNDAY, JULY 30
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival
Celebrating traditional music, art and culture for over 30 years!
12-6 p.m., various downtown locations
Cost: Free admission
Schedule of events: www.lowellfolkfestival.org
NEWBURYPORT: Greek Food Festival
Outdoor Gyro Cart and limited menu options.
11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., rain or shine, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street
Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org
ANDOVER: Vacation Bible School Kick Off (Grades K-8)
(Mon., July 31 – Thurs., August 3)
VBS Adventure: Our Quest...Searching for the Light! Enjoy food, fun, stories, crafts, science, games, music, making friends and exploring on a quest.
5-7 p.m., Discovery Island at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S Main Street
Register: https://forms.gle/Gg6yMPbxx8eEEeh7A
Questions? 617-894-3224 / Email: christianed@faith-andover.org
MONDAY, JULY 31
ANDOVER: Drawing Class
6 weeks: Mondays, July 31, August 7, 14, 21, 28 & September 11
Want to improve your skills? Please bring your own pencil, kneaded eraser, regular eraser, and good quality sketch paper.
8:30 or 10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $30 for all 6 classes
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil
Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.
2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Messy Monday
Work on a messy project like tie dye, slime, paper mache, and more!
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Writer’s Workshop (Ages 11-18)
Find your voice and express yourself through writing! Take time to write your own story and share your work, and get pointers and feedback from your peers.
4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Messy Art (Ages 3-6)
Bring your kids to this art program, where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess might end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a stainable outfit!)
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Doctors and Distillers with author Camper English (Virtual)
The Remarkable Medicinal History of Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Cocktails.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group
Join a conversation group for English language learners.
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 1
HAVERHILL: National Night Out
All are welcome to this community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships.
5-8 p.m., Swasey Field, Blaisdell Street
Cost: Free
Community organizations wishing to participate: 978-373-1212, ext.1565 / Email: adurkee@haverhillpolice.com
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
METHUEN: National Night Out
All are welcome to this community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships.
6-8 p.m., held at a series of registered block parties
If you wish to host a block party, call Sgt. Kevin Dzioba: 978-983-8711
SALISBURY: Yoga & Drum Circle
All levels welcome.
6 p.m., Groundswell Surf Cafe, beachfront
Cost: $25 cash or via eventbrite
Questions? Email: saraholesonyoga.com
