SUNDAY, JULY 30

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

LOWELL: Lowell Folk Festival

Celebrating traditional music, art and culture for over 30 years!

12-6 p.m., various downtown locations

Cost: Free admission

Schedule of events: www.lowellfolkfestival.org

NEWBURYPORT: Greek Food Festival

Outdoor Gyro Cart and limited menu options.

11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., rain or shine, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 7 Harris Street

Info: 978-465-5757 / www.annunciation.ma.goarch.org

ANDOVER: Vacation Bible School Kick Off (Grades K-8)

(Mon., July 31 – Thurs., August 3)

VBS Adventure: Our Quest...Searching for the Light! Enjoy food, fun, stories, crafts, science, games, music, making friends and exploring on a quest.

5-7 p.m., Discovery Island at Faith Lutheran Church, 360 S Main Street

Register: https://forms.gle/Gg6yMPbxx8eEEeh7A

Questions? 617-894-3224 / Email: christianed@faith-andover.org

MONDAY, JULY 31

ANDOVER: Drawing Class

6 weeks: Mondays, July 31, August 7, 14, 21, 28 & September 11

Want to improve your skills? Please bring your own pencil, kneaded eraser, regular eraser, and good quality sketch paper.

8:30 or 10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $30 for all 6 classes

Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil

Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.

2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Messy Monday

Work on a messy project like tie dye, slime, paper mache, and more!

3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Writer’s Workshop (Ages 11-18)

Find your voice and express yourself through writing! Take time to write your own story and share your work, and get pointers and feedback from your peers.

4-5 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Messy Art (Ages 3-6)

Bring your kids to this art program, where they can have fun creating without worrying about making a mess! (Some of the mess might end up on their clothes, so make sure they’re wearing a stainable outfit!)

6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Doctors and Distillers with author Camper English (Virtual)

The Remarkable Medicinal History of Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Cocktails.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English At Large Conversation Group

Join a conversation group for English language learners.

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

HAVERHILL: National Night Out

All are welcome to this community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships.

5-8 p.m., Swasey Field, Blaisdell Street

Cost: Free

Community organizations wishing to participate: 978-373-1212, ext.1565 / Email: adurkee@haverhillpolice.com

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street

Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org

Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org

METHUEN: National Night Out

All are welcome to this community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships.

6-8 p.m., held at a series of registered block parties

If you wish to host a block party, call Sgt. Kevin Dzioba: 978-983-8711

SALISBURY: Yoga & Drum Circle

All levels welcome.

6 p.m., Groundswell Surf Cafe, beachfront

Cost: $25 cash or via eventbrite

Questions? Email: saraholesonyoga.com

