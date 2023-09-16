SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
HAVERHILL: Block Party
Bring the family for entertainment and games, including a pie eating contest! Food and snacks will be available.
12-4 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 13 Ashland Street
Info: email ldwilliams54@gmail.com
LOWELL: Open Auditions (Ages 8-14)
Students who wish to audition for “A Christmas Carol” will need to prepare a one-minute monologue, poem, or story, and bring a recent picture and short résumé to the audition. Students will be called in groups of 12 for a one-hour group audition.
12-4 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 132 Warren Street
Must register: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4caaa72ca1f9c16-mrtachristmas#/
Info: www.mrt.org/youngcompany
METHUEN: Percy Jackson Book Series Discussion (Ages 8-18)
Are your kids big Percy Jackson fans? Do they know that a new book in the series is being published at long last? At this program they can amp up their anticipation for the new installment by discussing the earlier Percy Jackson volumes that they enjoyed.
2-3:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Artist Reception
From One to the Other; Artwork by Erica Licea-Kane. The exhibition features large paintings and a series of framed drawings and is on view September 16 — October 21. The artist will be in attendance, and celebratory refreshments will be served.
4-7 p.m., SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington Street
Info: www.sjartconsulting.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill High School Class of ‘66
A complimentary ‘Birthday Party’ for classmates with hamburgers, hot dogs, salad, cake, and entertainment by musician Eric McFadden.
5-9 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Free; donations gratefully accepted
RSVP by September 4 to Vinny Ferrante at vinfer@comcast.net
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
HAVERHILL: Cycle for Shelter
Ride in-person or virtually and raise money to help those in our community facing homelessness rebuild their lives. Courses offered are 100 miles, 62 miles, 35 miles, a 15-mile family ride, and a virtual ride.
Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott Street
Info: tinyurl.com/4ckcfzbh
LAWRENCE: CicLAmini
A CicLAmini is a pedestrian-oriented experience featuring activities sprinkled along the entire 1-2 mile open street event. Jog, ride, bike, skate, run, walk, skateboard, spectate, and enjoy the route however you want. Expect self-guided walking tours, scavenger hunts, street games, local business engagements, and art and cultural activities for all-ages.
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., North Hollywood
Info/route: www.ciclavia.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
METHUEN: ‘Out of the Box Theatre Organ Concert’
Featuring Nathan Avakian at the Great Organ, this concert will feature pop/contemporary tunes and arrangements as well as modern silent shorts from the international Youth Silent Film Festival.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for Adults, $10 for Students with ID, $5 for children
Tickets/info: www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Free Concert: BackTrack Oldies Band
BackTrack band is a local harmony-rich six-piece band featuring three fantastic lead female vocalists. Step back in time and enjoy the sounds of the songs from the 50s 60s and 70s. All are welcome at this all-ages show. Be sure to bring a chair.
4-6 p.m., outside Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm Street
Info: 978-686-4445 / www.natrinitarian.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month
This month’s selection is “Light from Uncommon Stars” by Ryka Aoki.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Mindful Movement (Ages 3-5)
This low-key program uses stories and movement activities to encourage young children’s social-emotional development in a fun and encouraging setting.
1-1:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Mondays
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: ESOL Conversation Circle
Come practice your English conversation skills in a casual and relaxed atmosphere.
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Character Design (Ages 13 – Adult)
Mondays, September 18 – October 30 (6 sessions)
In this course students will explore the process of designing characters, their accessories, and the environments they inhabit. Particular emphasis will be placed on facial expression, posture, body language, and costume. Through the use of research and reference, students will aim to create characters that are highly original.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $205
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LAWRENCE: Drawing with Charcoal (Ages 13 — Adult)
Mondays, September 18 – October 30 (6 sessions)
Learn to discipline the eye by comparing visual relationships through still life and portrait studies. Basic handling and sharpening of the charcoal and how to create a wide value range will be taught. This class will be beneficial to students of any skill level to improve their drawing skills.
6:30-8:30 a.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $165
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
ANDOVER: Author Talk
Join Erica Cirino, photojournalist, scientist, and artist, as she discusses her book “Thicker Than Water: The Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis”.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Author Talk (Hybrid)
Andrea Penrose will be discussing her atmospheric Regency Era-set “Wrexford & Sloane Mysteries” and her newest book in this series “Murder at the Merton Library”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info/link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Author Talk (Virtual)
Join Erica Cirino, photojournalist, scientist, and artist, as she discusses her book “Thicker Than Water: The Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
LAWRENCE: AgeSpan Mobile Market
Held on the 3rd Tuesday of the month
Fresh food and non-perishable grocery items are available at no cost to Merrimack Valley residents of all ages.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence, 136 Water Street
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
HAVERHILL: Cholesterol Seminar
The Haverhill Health Department is offering a free one-hour nutrition education seminar on “good fats vs bad fats”.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Watercolor for Beginners
Tuesdays, September 19 through October 24
Explore the fluidity of watercolor, the relationship of pigment to water, through a variety of brush techniques while you create lively landscape and floral designs.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $30
Must register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night
The Batman movie marathon continues with “The Dark Knight Rises“.
2:30-5 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Yoga Class
Tuesdays
A gentle and therapeutic yoga for everyone. Benefits include softening tight/stiff neck and shoulders, strengthen lower back and body, boost immune system by lymphatic circulation, and improving posture. Every class will cover fundamental body alignments and variations of breathing techniques. This class does not utilize a chair.
3:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
LAWRENCE: Cub Scout Meeting
Tuesdays
3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
Questions? 978-620-3603 / crystal.arias@cityoflawrence.com
METHUEN: Teen Movie Club (Ages 13-18)
If you love movies, this is the club for you! Come to watch and talk about movies. Club members will get to choose the movie during the meeting.
4-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Shading with Pencil Class (Ages 5-9)
Tuesdays, September 19 – October 24 (6 sessions)
Learn how to apply varying levels of darkness to create the illusion of form and depth. Students will learn all the basic concepts of drawing: value, scale, shading, light and shadow, shape, line and texture.
4:30-6 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $135
Info: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
LOWELL: Open Auditions (Ages 8-14)
Students who wish to audition for “A Christmas Carol” will need to prepare a one-minute monologue, poem, or story, and bring a recent picture and short résumé to the audition. Students will be called in groups of 12 for a one-hour group audition.
5-7 p.m., Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 132 Warren Street
Must register: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4caaa72ca1f9c16-mrtachristmas#/
Info: www.mrt.org/youngcompany
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
HAMILTON: Cantemus Chamber Chorus Auditions
Cantemus, a group of around 40 talented singers from the north shore and southern New Hampshire, is looking for new singers in all voice parts — especially tenors and basses.
6 p.m., Miles River Middle School, 5 School Street
Appointment: www.cantemus.org/auditions / email to info@cantemus.org
HAVERHILL: Coloring Club
Drop in and color! Materials are provided.
6:30-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Create Clay Flower Pockets (Ages 16 – Adult)
Learn how to transform a flat piece of clay known as a slab into a functional object. Choose and form your shape and add texture to create a one of a kind clay flower pocket. Instructor will glaze the students’ work. Projects will be available to pick up approximately 2 weeks after the workshop.
6:30-9 p.m., Essex Art Center, 56 Island Street
Cost: $40
Info/register: 978-685-2343 / www.essexartcenter.org
METHUEN: Family Storytime: Pirates (Ages 3-8)
This program falls on “Talk Like a Pirate Day,” so let’s read some stories and do a craft about pirates! (And make sure you practice talking like a pirate with your kids beforehand!)
6:30-7:15 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.