THURSDAY, JUNE 1
ANDOVER: Open House
Come celebrate Kate Dugan “Miss Kate” on her retirement after almost 40 years of service!
10 a.m. — 12 p.m. or 4-6 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Faerie Houses in the Gardens
Explore the gardens in a fun and magical way! Moonrise Fae have made faerie houses and nestled them in to corners of the garden. Join us to explore and let your imagination lead you on an adventure among the flowers. General admission to the property is included with this registration.
10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children; Member adult and Member children are free
Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/86511
Info: 978-689-9105 / www.thetrustees.org
ANDOVER: Blood Drive
Sponsored by Andover Robb Center.
2-7 p.m., Life Long Learning Room, 30 Whittier Court, 1st floor
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle
Thursdays
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
ANDOVER: Light A Candle Gala
Join One Wish Project for its 2nd Annual Light A Candle Gala! Highlights will include a silent auction, candle lighting ceremony, celenbratory toast, photo booth, appetizers, raffle, and more!
6-8 p.m., Andover Country Club,
Cost: $35 per person
Info/tickets: 978-885-9435 / www.onewishproject.us
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
NORTH ANDOVER: Yoga in the Gardens
This outdoor yoga program will teach you breathing techniques to calm your mind, postures to balance and stretch your body, and relaxation to soothe your soul. With the sky for a roof, flowers for walls and birdsong for music, the beautiful lawn of The Stevens-Coolidge Place is the perfect setting to connect to the earth and find peace in nature.
9-10 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $15 for Members, $25 for non-members
Must register: www.thetrustees.org/event/85358
More info: 978-689-9105 / www.thetrustees.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
HAVERHILL: Restoring the White Fence at Bradford Common
Volunteers are needed to scrape, sand, and paint the fence. Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen will provide morning snacks and there will be a pizza lunch.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 10 Church Street
Info: www.teamhaverhill.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Zero Waste Day
Annual Drive-Thru Donation, Reuse, and Recycling Event. For a list of items accepted: www.northandoverma.gov / www.facebook.com/northandoverma
9 a.m. — 12 p.m, rain or shine, Andover Landing, 400 Brickstone Square, lower parking lot (access at end of York Street, past the entrance to Andover Landing)
Questions? Marc Fournier, rmarcfournier@gmail.com
ANDOVER: Pride Storytime
Enjoy stories celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, families, and their allies!
10-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Kite Festival
The Groundwork Lawrence Kite Festival engages participants in the history, creation, & practice of kite flying. The event offers music & kite activities and gives folks the opportunity to meet organizations providing healthy-living resources and participate in fun activities, and games.
11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Pemberton State Park, Parker Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org
ANDOVER: Andover Democratic Town Committe Caucus with Seth Moulton
1-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Car Wash Fundraiser
Sixth graders from the Bagnall Elementary D.A.R.E. (Drug Awareness Resistance Education) Program will be holding a car wash to help support and fund next year’s program.
1-4 p.m., Bagnall Elementary School, 253 School Street
The car wash is free, and donations are encouraged.
Info: 978-521-1212
HAVERHILL: Art Walk
The Art Walk highlights local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with an artist market, plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations, and music performances.
1-7 p.m., downtown
Info: www.creativehaverhill.org
HAVERHILL: Italian Heritage Tour
Buttonwoods Museum will conduct a tour of historic buildings on Washington Street.
4:30 p.m., meets in front of the MVRTA Bus Station, next to the Post Office
Info: www.buttonwoods.org
NEWBURYPORT: Annual Regional Juried Art Show
Newburyport Art invites art enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public to join members, artists, staff, and juror Dennis Svoronos for a free, public, celebratory reception and awards presentation.
5-7 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
GEORGETOWN: Nourishing Our Neighbors Gala
A sommelier-led wine tasting from Lynn-based Lucille Wine Shop, live comedy from Massachusetts native Tony V., a plated dinner, and the chance to win big during the 50/50 raffle.
6-10 p.m., Black Swan Country Club, 258 Andover Street
Cost: $175 per person / Proceeds to benefit Bread & Roses Community Kitchen and Food Pantry
Tickets: www.breadandroseskitchen.org/gala2023
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Club Plant Sale
Come shop for quality perennials, along with some shrubs and perennial herbs. All plants are locally grown and hardy to this area.
10 a.m.- 2 p.m., North Andover Middle School, 495 Main Street
Questions? Email: northandovergardenclub@yahoo.com
ANDOVER: Andover Hockey Association
Parent and student meeting.
3:30-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch
Join local business professionals for a networking luncheon! Grow your professional network and increase lead generation within the Greater Haverhill area for free. TD Bank will give tips and tricks on how your business can avoid being a victim of fraud. Lunch will be provided.
12-1 p.m., Harborplace, 2 Merrimack Street, 3rd floor
Registration required: www.haverhillchamber.com
ANDOVER: Virtual Death Cafe (Virtual)
Join other adults, 18 and older, for an afternoon of open, lively, and insightful discussion about death.
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Family Goat Yoga (Ages 2+)
Join for an outdoor evening yoga class featuring friendly baby goats from Chipin Farm! Goat kids are naturally curious and playful, and these little goats love to bounce and cuddle. While this may not be the most meditative and relaxing yoga class you’ve ever been to, it will surely be the most memorable — perfect for melting that stress away!
5-6 p.m., The Park (Chestnut and Bartlet Streets)
Cost: $30 per person; participants ages 2-4 can attend free of charge with sibling/adult
Info: www.andoverrec.com
ANDOVER: Improper Bostonians (Virtual)
Explore 400+ years of LGBTQ people, community, organizing and change in Massachusetts.
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Nonfiction Book Group
Wednesdays
This month’s selection is “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 8
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle
Thursdays
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
HAVERHILL: Greater Haverhill Chamber Annual Dinner
Chamber members and the community are invited to join the Chamber in this year’s celebration! Vin Cipolla, President + CEO of Historic New England is the keynote speaker and will share how Historic New England and Haverhill can work together to create opportunities for our entire region.
5:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Cost: $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 8
Must register: www.haverhillchamber.com
LAWRENCE: ‘Dress to Impress Gala’
Featuring a fashion show, emcee, auction, and speakers who will share share how Uncommon Threads has empowered them in their journey forward.
5:30-8:30 p.m., Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack Street
Cost: $95 per person
Tickets: https://www.uncommonthreads.org/gala-ticket-purchase
Questions? Email Meg Shultz: admin@uncommonthreads.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Toastmasters
2nd and 4th Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.
Develop Public Speaking Skills. Gain confidence. Lessen Anxiety!
Info: Email: erbeaudry@aol.com
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
METHUEN: Night at the Races
Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktail hour, first race is at 6:30 p.m.
Methuen Sons of Italy Lodge #902, 459 Merrimack Street
Contact Gina Neve at the SOI for tickets.
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
ANDOVER: Intro to Pickleball (Adults)
Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis! At this workshop, players will be taught the rules of the sport as well as some common skills and techniques needed to play the game.
6-8 p.m., Rec Park Pickleball Courts
Cost: $20 per person
Info: www.andoverrec.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
HAVERHILL: Vintage Yard Sale
Rocks Village Memorial Association’s June fundraiser to support the preservation and maintenance of the Hand Tub House and Toll House Museum.
8 a.m. — 3 p.m., Hand Tub House, 1 River Road
Info: www.rocksvillage.org
ANDOVER: Folk Music Coffeehouse Concert
Singer-songwriter Sue Horowitz will perform. She is a Jewish composer whose album of secular music debuted at No. 3 on the FAI Folk charts.
7 p.m., Temple Emanuel in Andover, 7 Haggetts Pond Road
RSVP: www.templeemanuel.net
Questions? 978-470-1356
NORTH ANDOVER: Kim Richey in Concert
Crossroads Music Series presents live performances from some of the best local and international musicians on second Saturday of the month.
8 p.m., North Parish, 190 Academy Road
Cost: $30 per person
Tickets: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org
LAWRENCE: 50th Anniversary Block Party
Celebrate with games, food, raffles, entertainment, private library tours, and more!
11 a.m. — 2 p.m., O’Neill Park, 65 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Food Fair
Come enjoy a delicious meal, purchase your favorite food items, pastry, gifts, raffles, and more. Choice of Lamb Shish, Losh and Chicken Kebab Dinners, Kheyma and Vegetarian Dinners and Falafel. Eat in or Take-out.
11 a.m. — 6 p.m., St. Gregory Armenian Church of the Merrimack Valley, Jaffarian Hall, 158 Main Street
Info: Sharke Der Apkarian: 978-808-0598 / Sossy Jeknavorian: 978-853-8130
ANDOVER: Poetry Series
Andover Bookstore welcomes you to their inaugural reading with local poets Helena Minton and Kathleen Aponick. Come be inspired and celebrate a shared love of poetry!
3-4 p.m., Andover Bookstore, 74 Main Street
Info: 978-475-0143 / www.andoverbookstore.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Kim Richey
Crossroads Music Series welcomes two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kim Richey.
8 p.m., 190 Academy Road
Cost: $31 per person
Tickets/info: www.crossroadsmusicseries.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.