SUNDAY, JULY 2

NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours

June 29 – July 9

This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

Docked at Waterfront Park

Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood,amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

METHUEN: 4th of July Organ Concert

The concert will feature Raymond Nagem on organ, Leonardo Ciampa on piano and Soprano Elizabeth Keusch.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: Free

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

HAVERHILL: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Featuring live music, food, children’s activities, and fireworks.

5 p.m., Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave (behind Haverhill Stadium)

Rain date: Wed., July 5

SALISBURY: Steelfingers Concert

Grab your chairs and blankets and enjoy some fun summer tunes! Steelfingers Band is a high energy, rock and roll group you won’t want to miss!

6 p.m., Salisbury Oceanfront Stage

Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/

MONDAY, JULY 3

NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours

June 29 – July 9

This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.

Docked at Waterfront Park

Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays

A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.

12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street

Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil

Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.

2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: DIY LED Flashlights (Teens)

Learn a bit about electricity and make your own flashlight!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Fireworks

Bring your holiday spirit and celebrate the 4th of July with the Jerry Silverman Fireworks show.

Starts at dusk, Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road

Info: www.andoverma.gov

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you