SUNDAY, JULY 2
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours
June 29 – July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood,amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
METHUEN: 4th of July Organ Concert
The concert will feature Raymond Nagem on organ, Leonardo Ciampa on piano and Soprano Elizabeth Keusch.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: Free
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
HAVERHILL: Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
Featuring live music, food, children’s activities, and fireworks.
5 p.m., Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave (behind Haverhill Stadium)
Rain date: Wed., July 5
SALISBURY: Steelfingers Concert
Grab your chairs and blankets and enjoy some fun summer tunes! Steelfingers Band is a high energy, rock and roll group you won’t want to miss!
6 p.m., Salisbury Oceanfront Stage
Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com/event/
MONDAY, JULY 3
NEWBURYPORT: Tall Ship Tours
June 29 – July 9
This summer, the Custom House Maritime Museum is proud to host the tall ship replica Nao Trinidad as it sails into Newburyport flying the Spanish flag.
Docked at Waterfront Park
Info: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
Join us for an outdoor storytime featuring songs, stories and fun!
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: ‘Enhance Fitness’ Class
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
A free moderate impact exercise program for older adults. Includes strength training, aerobic activity, flexibility and balance. Participants can move at their own pace while sitting or standing.
12 p.m., Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter Street
Must register: Stephanie: 978-374-0506
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
Knit with the Knit-a-Bitters group! Bring a mask, your knitting materials, and socialize!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
GROVELAND: Mondays in the Garden: Stories and Soil
Do you enjoy gardening or playing in the dirt? If so, join us for some stories and help us tidy up the Reading Garden all summer long. Each week will be different, but may include weeding, deadheading, watering, digging for worms, fairy houses and more! All ages are welcome, including teens that are encouraged to volunteer. Stay for as little or as long as you like! Dress for a messy time.
2-2:45 p.m., outside at Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
The program will be cancelled on bad weather days, library holiday closings, June 26 and August 21. Questions? Email: bdaley@langleyadamslib.org
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: DIY LED Flashlights (Teens)
Learn a bit about electricity and make your own flashlight!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Fireworks
Bring your holiday spirit and celebrate the 4th of July with the Jerry Silverman Fireworks show.
Starts at dusk, Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road
Info: www.andoverma.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.