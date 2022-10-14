METHUEN – Five panelists from across Massachusetts this week gathered to call attention to the ongoing problem of schools not having enough counselors.
During the Oct. 13 panel discussion hosted by the Massachusetts School Counselors Association, Executive Director Robert Bardwell said that compared to prior years, the role of a counselor has grown exponentially.
“The school counselors are not the guidance counselors of five, 10 or 20 years ago,” he said. “They are the glue that holds a school together.”
According to the American School Counselor Association, the recommended counselor to student ratio is 1 to 250. However, counselor Tama Lang is responsible for 350 students at Litwin Elementary School in Chicopee.
“The need for more of us is a reality,” she said.
John Crocker, director of School Mental Health and Behavioral Services for the Methuen Public Schools, said half of all mental health conditions become noticeable by the time a student is 14 years old.
“This is a chronic disease of the young,” he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has only made matters worse. “Rates of anxiety, stress and depression have all skyrocketed.”
He said having additional counselors would allow for better student screening and to identify problems while they are still manageable.
“It is an appropriate ask,” said Crocker.
Christopher Jones, principal of Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, said his counselors routinely go into classrooms to speak to students about the warning signs for things such as anxiety, depression and suicide.
“When we talk about proactively getting to students, the way you do that is through counselors,” he said. “They are a key component to a successful school experience, we must support them.”
As an openly gay student at Monson High School, Rachel Toepfer often found herself in need of a safe haven.
“It was the counselors at school who made sure they had my back,” she said. “They established themselves as allies and friends. They instilled courage in me.”
By the time Toepfer was a junior, her confidence had soared and she was invited to join the Massachusetts Youth Attorneys Board.
Toepfer graduated from Monson High in 2021 and is now a sophomore at Rutgers University.
Tracy Little-Sasanecki, president of the Springfield Education Association, said she had the experience of being the only counselor for two schools. With a workload of that magnitude, it was nearly impossible to be available to students who needed her.
“Many of our students are hurting,” she said, adding that administrators need to change the way they look at students. “Our students, they’re people, they’re not just test scores.”
Little-Sasanecki said she is hopeful that voters will pass Question 1 during the general election on Nov. 8. Should the ballot question be approved, she said state revenues could increase by as much $100 million with a percentage of those funds being used to hire more counselors.
