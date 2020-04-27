Courthouses across Massachusetts will continue to be closed to the general public until June 1 due to the coronavirus crisis, officials announced Monday.
Court business will still be conducted virtually by telephone, videoconference, email or the electronic filing system, according to an order handed down by the state's Supreme Judicial Court.
Entry to courthouses will only be allowed "to address emergency matters that cannot be addressed virtually."
The Fenton Judicial Center in Lawrence, Lawrence Superior Court, Haverhill District Court and Salem Superior Court are among courts affected.
Jury trials in both criminal and civil cases in state courts are postponed to a date no earlier than July 1, 2020. And all bench trials, in both criminal and civil cases, are postponed to a date no earlier than June 1, unless they can be conducted virtually by agreement of the parties and of the court, according the SJC.
The Supreme Judicial Court and Appeals Court will continue to conduct oral arguments virtually in non-emergency matters, according to the notice.
The courts have been closed to the general public since early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
