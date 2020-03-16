LAWRENCE — Courthouses in Lawrence will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to coronavirus precautions.
Anyone with pending matters should contact court clerks' offices Wednesday, trial court officials said.
The Fenton Judicial Center and Lawrence Superior Court were both closed, along with all state courthouses, following orders handed down Sunday night by Gov. Charlie Baker.
"We urge all court users and court staff to be vigilant in applying social distancing and hygiene precautions to mitigate spread of the coronavirus," according to a statement issued by the Massachusetts Trial Court.
Anyone already selected and sitting on a jury will be contacted directly by the court, according to the statement.
Though the courts are closed, judges are available by telephone "to review bail determinations for any person held in custody for an arrest that occurred over the weekend and on Monday," according to the Trial Court announcement.
And any matters set for Monday or Tuesday in the courts will be rescheduled until later dates.
"Court leaders will continue to closely monitor the situation and will inform employees whether the courts will reopen for limited business on Wednesday, March 18," according to the statement.
State court leaders already announced that empanelments in new jury trials, in both criminal and civil cases, are postponed until at least April 21.
Last Friday, court clerks' offices in Lawrence and Salem, Mass., were closed after a Superior Court employee under quarantine reported “flu-like symptoms.”
Donahue said “a trial court employee had contact several days ago with a friend who has since tested positive from COVID-19. The employee’s spouse had more recent contact with the same friend.”
The employee, who has not been named, is currently at home for a 14-day self quarantine as protection.
The employee had been in Lawrence Superior Court and the Ruane Judicial Center in Salem in recent days, Donahue said.
“The Trial Court Facilities department has conducted a deep clean to disinfect both courthouses,” Donahue said.
Court employees were told the worker socialized with the infected person from Feb. 29 to March 1. And then her husband associated with him on March 7 and 8. The court worker learned of the positive test on March 10, according to employees.
The deep clean is among preventive efforts being taken at courthouses across the state due to coronavirus, she added.
