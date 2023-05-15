ANDOVER — Politicians, community members, police and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation are looking for answers after a 5-year-old girl was killed while on the crosswalk in Elm Square last week.
While the investigation into the incident by state and local police is ongoing, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be organizing a Road Safety Audit into the intersection, according to Yvette Sei, director of communications for Andover Democratic state Sen. Barry Finegold.
Sidney Olson, 5, was killed after being struck by a tractor-trailer while on the crosswalk between Elm and Main streets about 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
No charges have been filed yet against the driver of the truck, who stopped and has been cooperating with police.
Lt. Eddie Guy has urged people not to make assumptions about what caused the incident until the investigation is completed.
Guy said that investigations into accidents can take as long as a few months and that if there are any charges they will not be filed until the investigation is complete.
The truck was heading south on Elm Street and taking a left turn onto Main Street when the accident happened, according to police. Police are looking into details including the speed of the truck and whether or not the traffic signals and crosswalk lights were working.
Technically, MassDOT will be conducting what is known as a Road Safety Audit, which are reviews of existing, or planned roads and intersections, according to the state’s website.
In order to complete the audit, MassDOT is going to begin compiling crash data and other pertinent information as “soon as possible,” according to the MassDOT email to Finegold’s office.
“In an effort to assist the community, MassDOT will be organizing a Road Safety Audit for the location that can be used to determine potential safety countermeasures that could be implemented in the immediate, short and long term scenarios,” the email said.
MassDOT added that state, and local officials and departments will be involved in the audit.
News of the audit comes following a May 11 letter sent by local legislators to MassDOT asking that the state “focus resources on improving pedestrian safety at the intersection.”
The area is also being looked at by the town.
“The town of Andover has prioritized improving pedestrian safety across the community in recent years and has worked actively to make our roadways safer for all users through investments in traffic-calming infrastructure, education, and enforcement measures.” Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said in a statement released last week. “Given the tragedy that unfolded in Elm Square, the town will thoroughly assess the area and act to implement any improvements deemed necessary.”
A change.org petition started last week by WalkBike Andover calling for changes to the Square has gained more than 2,000 signatures.
