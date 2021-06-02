Need to pick up a loaf of bread and some milk at the store? Maybe some steaks to throw on the grill this weekend? Why not get a COVID-19 shot at the same time, and save on groceries in the process.
Gov. Charlie Baker visited the Market Basket in Chelsea on Wednesday to announce a new partnership with the grocery chain that will see vaccine clinics set up in the parking lots of five stores over the next two weeks as the administration continues to try new ways to reach unvaccinated residents.
The governor has also inquired with Treasurer Deb Goldberg and the Lottery about what it might take to set up a vaccine lottery in Massachusetts, as some other states like Ohio and California have done, according to Treasury officials. And the administration has set up employer vaccination programs, school clinics and expanded its homebound vaccination program to reach about 15,000 resident who can't travel to any of the hundreds of vaccine sites around the state.
"As we get close to that goal of vaccinating over 4 million residents with two shots, we've been ramping up targeted community outreach efforts to reach the remaining residents who still remain unvaccinated," Baker said.
The collaboration with Market Basket starts Thursday and will make vaccines available through Saturday at pop-up clinics in the parking lots of stores in Chelsea, Fall River, Lawrence, Lynn and Revere.
The mobile clinics will be back at the same stores from June 10 through June 12, and anyone who gets a shot at one of these clinics will also receive a $25 Market Basket gift card.
"We know these are convenient community locations. They're very heavily traveled, as anybody who's ever been to one knows. And we encourage all residents to come down and get their vaccine while they're doing their shopping," Baker said