SALEM, N.H. — A police chase that started in one state ended in another when tire deflation devices, sometimes known as Stop-Sticks, were deployed to disable a Honda Accord in Woburn.
Massachusetts State Police troopers arrested Donald Fraize, 32, of Londonderry. Charges are pending.
According to a press release, shortly after 7 p.m. Salem, N.H., police notified Massachusetts State Police that they were in pursuit of a suspected stolen car heading southbound on Interstate 93 toward the state line.
Massachusetts State Police patrols in the area set up to wait for the suspect, who was also wanted on New Hampshire warrants for assault.
At approximately 7:11 p.m. Massachusetts State Police cruisers took over the pursuit on I-93 southbound in the Andover area.
At approximately 7:21 p.m. a trooper deployed a tire deflation device in the area of I-93 southbound in Woburn. The suspect's vehicle struck the tire deflation device and about a minute later came to a stop near Exit 36 in Woburn.
Troopers converged on the suspect and took him into custody without incident.
The suspect was transported to the Andover state police barracks to be booked.