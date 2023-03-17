Massachusetts banned the sale of flavored and menthol cigarettes and vaping products more than three years ago, but smugglers still get those products into the state through the underground market.
Law enforcement officials reported seizing a sizable amount of banned and untaxed vaping products linked to cross-border smuggling last year, according to a new report by the Multi-Agency Illegal Tobacco Task Force.
More than 143,000 "electronic nicotine delivery systems" were seized by state police and members of the task force in the previous fiscal year, the report noted.
The seizures of vaping products dwarfed those of untaxed cigarettes, cigars and smokeless tobacco products by law enforcement agencies.
"Inspectors and investigators are routinely encountering or seizing menthol cigarettes, originally purchased in surrounding states, and flavored electronic nicotine delivery products and cigars purchased from unlicensed distributors both within and outside the commonwealth," the report's authors wrote.
Overall, last year's seizures of electronic nicotine systems represented a decline from the previous year, when authorities seized about 213,000 systems. But the report's authors noted that cross-border smuggling remains the "primary challenge for tobacco enforcement" in the state.
"The commonwealth’s high tax rates on other tobacco products relative to other states provide smugglers an incentive to import such products from low-tax states and sell them to in-state buyers willing to illegally evade payment of the applicable Massachusetts tobacco excise," the report's authors wrote.
A law signed by then-Gov. Charlie Baker in 2019 banned flavored tobacco products and imposed a new 75% excise tax on the wholesale price of e-cigarettes and vaping products.
Under the law, anyone caught bringing untaxed e-cigarettes or vaping products into the state can be fined $5,000 for a first offense and up to $25,000 for multiple violations.
The provisions also allow police to seize untaxed vaping products, as well as vehicles, boats and airplanes.
The state raised taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products in recent years, which increased cross-border smuggling activities, according to the task force’s report.
Massachusetts’ cigarette taxes — second highest in the country behind New York’s — already drive many smokers to New Hampshire. The Granite State charges $1.78 in taxes per pack, compared with the Bay State’s $3.51. That price doesn’t include the 6.25% sales tax in Massachusetts.
The state collected nearly $364 million in cigarette taxes in its last budget year, a $6.7 million decline, according to the Department of Revenue. An additional $26.8 million was collected from excise taxes on cigars, pipe tobacco, chew and other smokeless tobacco products.
E-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems provided about $16.3 million in taxes in the previous year, according to the agency. Overall, the state's cigarette tax collections have declined, from a high of $610 million in fiscal 2016, as more smokers kick the habit.
The report also noted that neighboring states, including New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont, have reported an increase in tobacco revenue related to cigarettes and other tobacco products.
The task force is partnered with federal officials to dismantle major cross-border smuggling operations and recover millions of dollars in unpaid tobacco and vaping product excise taxes.
Many cases result in the collection of unpaid taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products, and retailers having their licenses revoked for violating state tax laws.
But the task force warns that smuggling remains a major problem that deprives Massachusetts of millions of dollars in lost taxes.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
