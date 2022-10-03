BOSTON — The state is getting more fuel assistance from the federal government to help low-income residents heat their homes this winter, with energy costs expected to skyrocket.
A stopgap supplemental funding bill signed by President Joe Biden late Friday, which averted a shutdown of the federal government, included $1 billion in new funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program.
Massachusetts will receive nearly $37 million for LIHEAP grants, according to members of the state’s congressional delegation who pushed for the fuel assistance.
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, said the additional fuel assistance comes as utility bills are expected to spike and will help ensure more households won’t be “forced to choose between keeping their family warm or putting food on the table.”
“Massachusetts families are scrambling right now to figure out how they’re going to afford their heating and utility bills this winter,” Trahan said in a statement. “Many families simply can’t afford a $40 or $50 increase each month, let alone over a hundred bucks.”
Record-high inflation, ongoing supply-chain issues and Russia’s protracted war in Ukraine have disrupted global energy markets, driving prices for natural gas higher.
Two of the state’s largest utilities, National Grid and Eversource, have asked the state Department of Public Utilities for approval of double-digit natural gas-rate hikes. The companies cite rising demand and constraints on domestic supply, which they say have pushed prices to some of the highest levels in a decade.
A proposal by National Grid, which serves about 1.2 million customers in Massachusetts, calls for increasing gas bills by an average of 22%, or about $50 more per month, compared to last winter’s rates.
Eversource, which serves about 1.4 million gas customers in the state, has asked regulators to approve a gas rate increase that would see the average bill for customers of the former Columbia Gas Company rise by 25%, or about $61 more a month, over last winter.
Both rate increases, if approved by state regulators, would go into effect beginning Nov. 1, the utilities said.
Meanwhile, the cost of home heating oil is expected to spike this winter, too, prompting New England governors to call for additional fuel assistance
Massachusetts already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation and consumer advocates say the proposed rate increases could have a devastating impact on low- and middle-income households that have trouble keeping up with expenses.
Under the LIHEAP program, Massachusetts residents who earn 60% of the state median income are eligible for assistance paying for fuel, electricity and weatherization upgrades.
An individual with income of $42,411 or less is eligible for assistance, while the maximum level for a family of four is $81,561 a year, according to the state Executive Office of Housing and Community Development.
LIHEAP grants are also available for individuals and households which have reported income ranging from 100% to 200% of the federal poverty level.
Last year, more than 134,000 low-income households in Massachusetts received assistance through the program, according to federal data.
The program helps thousands of consumers annually whose heating or cooling service was disconnected by their utility for overdue bills or who had run out of fuel oil, propane, or wood. Thousands of other low-income residents have gotten financial help upgrading heating or cooling equipment, according to the state.
