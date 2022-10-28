BOSTON -- Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire nearly $3.5 million to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control systems along the Merrimack River.
The deal, which was announced by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, will require Massachusetts to reimburse New Hampshire for nearly a decade of reduced property-tax payments to Granite State cities and towns that forfeited public land for the federal government's flood control projects.
"New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that it provides to the entire Merrimack Valley," Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement.
The issue dates back to the 1940s, when the the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took large tracts of land along the Merrimack River in New Hampshire to build flood-control facilities to prevent downstream flooding.
But New Hampshire argues that municipalities in Massachusetts receive most of the benefit of these facilities, as Granite State cities and towns lost out on property tax revenue from the projects.
In 1957, Massachusetts and New Hampshire entered into the Merrimack River Valley Flood Control Compact, which requires Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire its "fair share" of lost property tax revenue.
Under the compact, Massachusetts was supposed to cover 70% of the costs, but the two states have wrangled over the compensation for years.
But since 2015, New Hampshire says it has paid 100% of the lost revenue to the impacted communities without any reimbursement from Massachusetts.
Earlier this year, New Hampshire filed a claim with a federal arbitration board seeking the past due amounts, or $3,477,195, according to Formella's office.
Formella's office said the agreement includes a "commitment" from both states to come up with a new system to ensure that fair reimbursements "will be calculated more easily" and paid to New Hampshire on a "timely basis" in future years.
"After eight years of impasse, I am pleased that our two great states have been able to reach agreement on this settlement payment to compensate New Hampshire citizens for almost a decade of lost revenue," Formella said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
