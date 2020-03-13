Empanelments in new jury trials, in both criminal and civil cases, are now postponed until at least April 21, state court leaders announced Friday.
The delay, due to coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19, is per order of the state's Supreme Judicial Court, said Jennifer Donahue, spokesperson.
The purpose of the order is to "protect public health by reducing the risk of exposure to the virus and slowing its spread," according to an email released late Friday morning by Donahue.
"This order does not affect any case in which a jury has already been empaneled or where a jury has been selected for empanelment; such cases shall proceed through verdict. In addition, no new grand juries will be empaneled before April 21, 2020, and grand juries whose terms expire on or before April 21, 2020 will be extended until that date. In exceptional circumstances, a criminal defendant may seek an exception to the order postponing jury trials," according to the order.
Also, effective immediately, "persons who have symptoms of, or any exposure to COVID-19 may not enter a courthouse or other state court facility, including probation offices, until the SJC determines that it is safe to remove the restrictions."
"Persons attempting to enter a courthouse or other state court facility in violation of this order will be denied entry by security," according to the email.
A top official said the orders were handed down to protect the health and well being of all who enter courthouses.
"We are taking these measures to balance the need to protect the health of court personnel, those who visit our courthouses, and the general public, while attempting to continue court operations to the extent practicable," said Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph D. Gants.
"This is a rapidly changing situation and we are prepared to take further steps as needed," Gants said.
