Incumbent Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Massahos is the presumed winner of the Republican race for Rockingham County sheriff after challenger Kevin Coyle conceded on Tuesday night.
Massahos will move on to the ballot to face Democratic challenger Patrick Rivard in the general election on Nov. 3.
Official primary results were still coming in at press time Tuesday night.
Massahos of Salem said he had all the experience needed to earn another term as sheriff of Rockingham County, saying he has had “32 years in law enforcement, including years as a part-time auxiliary New Hampshire state trooper.”
He added being in the sheriff role is leadership, and putting the right people in the right place for the job.
“I’ve completed that,” Massahos said in an earlier interview. “I want to continue to serve the people of Rockingham County, to provide the best possible law enforcement services available.”
