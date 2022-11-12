LAWRENCE — A state agency dedicated to affordable housing provided $25.9 million in financing for the transformation of the historic Stone Mill into mixed income, energy efficient apartments.
Officials at MassHousing this week reported they closed on $25.9 million in affordable housing financing to WinnCompanies for the redevelopment of the 177-year-old Stone Mill for 86 units of new, highly efficient rental housing.
MassHousing is providing WinnCompanies with a $4.6 million tax-exempt permanent mortgage, $20.4 million in bridge loan financing, and $900,000 in Capital Magnet Fund Financing, officials said.
The Stone Mill project will become the state’s first all-electric housing development and is being built with energy efficiency measures that will lower the building’s carbon footprint. The property, which is located steps from the city’s transit center, will serve residents across a range of incomes, officials said. “MassHousing is pleased to partner with WinnCompanies on this innovative project, transforming one of Lawrence’s oldest and most historic industrial mills into 86 new state-of-the-art apartment homes,” said MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay. “We congratulate the project sponsor and funders on their commitment to housing affordability, economic opportunity, and environmental leadership,” Kornegay said.
WinnDevelopment recently unveiled plans to renovate the Stone Mill, noting “the textile mill that propelled Lawrence into the Industrial Revolution will become a model of 21st century energy efficiency.”
The 149,220-square-foot mill was built along the banks of the Merrimack River in 1845 by Abbot Lawrence, the city’s namesake, according to information on the project released by WinnDevelopment. The $37.6 million project is expected to be completed in 2024 with apartments that use approximately 40 percent less energy and emit 30 percent less greenhouse gases “than a news construction, energy code compliant gas heated building,” according to WinnDevelopment. Of the 86 apartments, 58 apartments will be set aside for households making less than 60% of Area Median Income, 11 will be reserved for households making less than 30% of AMI, and 17 will be available to market-rate households. The project will also support local workforce development, with the goal of at least 30% of all construction work performed by minority and women-owned businesses as well as skilled labor from the local area, according to the plans. The AMI for Lawrence is $114,000 for a household of four. There will be 50 one-bedroom apartments, 28 two-bedroom apartments, and eight three-bedroom apartments. Also, some $2.9 million from a grant fund negotiated with Columbia Gas after the Merrimack Valley Gas Disaster on Sept. 13, 2018 will offset project costs. The Merrimack Valley Renewal Fund’s Building Excellence Grant Program was created by a 2020 settlement agreement negotiated by the Attorney General’s Office and the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources after the gas disaster that thousands of homeowners and businesses in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. “We greatly appreciate MassHousing’s support for our efforts to transform Stone Mill into stunning, mixed-income housing within walking distance of downtown Lawrence in a building that will use 40 percent less energy and emit approximately 30 percent less greenhouse gases than a new gas-heated building,” said WinnDevelopment Executive Vice President Adam Stein. “This significant investment underscores MassHousing’s pioneering advocacy for projects that advance a sustainable, clean energy environment,” he said.
Other financing sources included $35.1 million in financing from an allocation of federal and state Low-Income Housing Tax Credits by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development, $2.1 million in direct support from DHCD, $1 million from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which MassHousing manages on behalf of DHCD, and $500,000 in federal housing money earmarked for the city of Lawrence.
The general contractor is Keith Construction and the architect is The Architectural Team, according to information provided by MassHousing. MassHousing has financed 18 rental housing communities in Lawrence totaling 2,245 housing units with an original loan amount of $210.4 million. The Agency has also provided $157.5 million in financing to 1,562 Lawrence homebuyers or homeowners, officials said.
MassHousing (The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency) is an independent, quasi-public agency created in 1966 and charged with providing financing for affordable housing in Massachusetts.
The agency raises capital by selling bonds and lends the proceeds to low- and moderate-income homebuyers and homeowners, and to developers who build or preserve affordable and/or mixed-income rental housing.
MassHousing does not use taxpayer dollars to sustain its operations, although it administers some publicly funded programs on behalf of the Commonwealth.
