Massiah Foundation helping students succeed 

LAWRENCE — In 1999, Fariborz Maseeh met, purely by accident, now-retired Lawrence High School guidance counselor Eileen Khoury.
Before they became acquainted, Maseeh, a first-generation immigrant born in Iran, had created a micro-engineering company called Intellisense Corp. in Wilmington in 1991. When he sold it in 2000 to Corning, he became a millionaire.
Now he wanted to give back, and right about the same time he and Khoury met, he set up the Massiah Foundation to help Lawrence students.
Since, the foundation has donated millions of dollars, primarily to educational causes, health organizations, and arts and cultural groups.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 6 p.m. at the Andover Country Club, supporters of the group, along with graduates of the program, will gather for a 20th anniversary dinner and recognition ceremony. One of the main speakers will be Jeff Riley, the commissioner of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Maseeh, who prefers to remain in the background, will also attend.
According to the website massiah.com, the Lawrence School District is one of the "community investments" made by the foundation.
In Lawrence, Massiah helps "bright stars academically who have persevered through challenging conditions," according to a press release sent out by the foundation.
The foundation helps these students get into some of the best colleges in the country, such as Boston College, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, MIT, Stanford, U. Penn and others, according to the foundation.
On average students will receive a $5,000 scholarship over the course of each academic year, so long as they maintain a 3.0 grade point average or higher.
One of the students helped by the program was Mayor Dan Rivera, who has been invited to attend.
"The Massiah Foundation is proud to have played a small part in the tremendous strides made by these Lawrence High School graduates," the press release states. "It has been a privilege to support the many fine Massiah Lawrence Scholars."
Riley, the state commissioner, was the superintendent/receiver of the Lawrence public schools for six years before taking his current job. He led a team in Lawrence that brought "major improvements by shifting more resources and autonomy to the school level, expanding the school day, increasing enrichment opportunities, and ensuring all schools had great leaders and teachers," according to the department's web site.
“Longstanding partners like the Massiah Foundation are invaluable," Riley said last week. "This year celebrates a 20-year partnership and commitment to recognizing Lawrence students’ potential and helping them access a better future.”
Also being recognized at the event will be Khoury and Jane Perocchi, who still works at the high school and continues to manage the program.
"We will be recognizing Eileen and Jane the night of the event for their tremendous commitment, dedication, and (volunteered) time to the development and growth of the Massiah Lawrence Scholars," according to the organization. "They both spearheaded the success and growth of the program – guiding resilient students to turn adversity into an academic strength."
The evening will include a performance by the Lawrence High School Girls Ensemble and a few Massiah Lawrence Scholars alumni sharing their personal stories.
ABOUT THE EVENT:
What: 20th Anniversary of the Massiah Lawrence Scholars program
Where: Andover Country Club
When: Saturday, Dec. 6; 6 p.m. Reception; 6:30 p.m. welcome and Dinner
Other details: Cocktail attire