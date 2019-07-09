ANDOVER — A massive fire destroyed a large single-family house at 8 Brundrett Ave. late Monday night.
All of the residents of the home got out safely, according to police at the scene. The house was engulfed in flame when firefighters arrived, according to scanner reports.
Denia Taylor, of 30 Shattuck Road, who lives within a quarter-mile of the fire, said she heard an explosion at around 10:30 p.m. The air was filled with smoke and ashes, she said.
"I thought it was fireworks," she said.
The blaze brought a full response from the Fire Department, including at least one Andover ambulance. A Lawrence General Hospital ambulance also responded.
A long driveway leads to the house, constructed mostly of wood with a partial brick facade on the front. Police restricted access to the property while firefighters attacked the flames.
Engine 2 drew water from a hydrant on Brundrett Avenue and fed engines that were close to the fire. A nearby hydrant on Chandler Road also supplied the engines.
Investigators from the state fire marshal's office were at the scene.
The neighborhood on Brundrett Avenue, which runs between River and Chandler roads, consists of large homes that are spread far apart from each other.
Andover was assisted with station coverage from Tewksbury, Lawrence and Wilmington.