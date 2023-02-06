METHUEN — Every citizen of Methuen should have a say in the city’s future.
To make that easy for them to do, the Department of Economic and Community Development is inviting anyone who couldn’t make it to last Thursday’s forum on the city’s new master plan to contribute remotely.
Individuals can go online to cityofmethuen.net/masterplanforum to view materials that were presented at the forum and then fill out a questionnaire.
People can also visit the same site to access a “Meeting-in-a-box,” which guides them in hosting their own forum in person with a few friends or family members.
These techniques were applied to this project by urban planning consultants J.J. Goldson, and this is the first time that remote presentations and meetings-in-a-box have been used in Methuen.
Neither of these methods were available the last time Methuen created a master plan, in 2007. Economic and Community Development Director John Wilson credits the pandemic with their creation, along with other means of remote communication such as zoom.
“We’re excited about it because they allow for previously unavailable means by which people can provide feedback,” Wilson said.
Most importantly, they allow people to participate at a time and place of their own choosing between now and February 27, using phones or laptops.
“A master plan is successful to the extent that we get the feedback we need form the community,” Wilson said.
The legal definition of a master plan is “a statement through text, maps, illustrations or other forms of communication, that is designed to provide a basis for decision making regarding the long-term physical development of the municipality.”
Wilson said he isn’t a fan of the term “master plan” and prefers to think of this project, which is known as Methuen 2035, as “a shared vision.”
“The last phase of the four-part process is the production of a plan, but with an action component: here’s what the city should do, and here’s how we should get there,” Wilson said.
The plan is still in its second phase, which focuses on community input and ends in April, while the process as a whole is due to be completed by March 2024.
The questionnaire and meeting-in-a-box ask people to think about what they would like to see happen over the next 12 years with respect to five elements of civic life in Methuen: cultural and historic resources, economic development, housing, land use and public services and utilities.
The forum on Jan. 26, which was held in the high school cafeteria, featured five tables where each of these topics was discussed and people’s opinions were recorded.
Wilson said that 70 people showed up for the in-person event, and he is pleased with the results.
“It’s very encouraging that all the discussions they had with consultants at the table were positive and upbeat, from what I was told,” Wilson said.
The thought that the two new methods of collecting responses will generate even more feedback over the next several weeks gives Wilson plenty of hope for the future in Methuen.
“This is an exciting use of these tools,” he said.
