LAWRENCE — Mayor Brian DePena will take part in the launching of “Modelo Health” in commemoration of Maternal Care Awareness Day Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. on the second floor of the Lawrence Public Library.
Modelo will be introducing an innovative approach to addressing maternal health to the Lawrence community. All are invited.
DePena will share news about his new initiative to decrease health disparities and support women’s care.
Title Boxing hosting Boxing and Bubbles fundraiser Sunday
NORTH ANDOVER — The TITLE Boxing Club at 137 Turnpike St. and the Gary Button Foundation will hold a “Boxing and Bubbles” fundraiser Sunday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem swim team, the Sea Lions.
This is a 21-and-over event. Donation levels are $25 and $50. Please text Brittany Sawicki at 978-500-4295 for tickets.
Ruth’s House accepting donations of clothing and more
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square is accepting donations of clothing, home goods, and household items in good, saleable condition Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you are looking to donate furniture or electronics, please email a photo of the item to info@ruthshouse.org.
Ruth’s House is a nonprofit thrift store that helps provide clothing and job skills training to people in need across the Merrimack Valley.
For more information about donating items to Ruth’s House or to make a financial donation, visit online at ruthshouse.org.
February school vacation camp in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its February Vacation Academy Feb. 21-24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. Open to children in kindergarten through grade 8, the camp will feature academics, lunch and recreational activities.
To sign up your child stop by the club at 55 Emerson St. or call 978-374-6171.
Haverhill Bank names new trustees
HAVERHILL — Jennifer R. Matthews and Timothy J. Jordan, both known for their extensive community involvement and service, were recently elected to Haverhill Bank’s board of directors at the institution’s annual meeting.
Matthews, of Methuen, serves as executive director of L’Arche Boston North. She has been involved 17 years with the nonprofit that provides homes for life for adults with developmental disabilities, and has served the past five years as executive director. She is also a member of the executive committee of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, director of the Haverhill Exchange Club and co-chair of the club’s Hometown Heroes Committee.
Jordan is a financial advisor and owner of Jordan Financial and Insurance Services of Haverhill. He serves as president of the Haverhill City Council, president of the Rotary Club of Haverhill, board member of the Greater Haverhill Foundation, chair of the Sacred Hearts Parish Finance Committee and along time member of Team Haverhill.
Pentucket Bank announces officer promotions
HAVERHILL — Jonathan Dowst, president and CEO of Pentucket Bank, along with the bank’s senior management team announced nine officer-level promotions that took effect Jan. 1. They are: Eric Landers, senior vice president, senior credit risk manager; Kerianne Pereira, senior vice president, commercial loan officer, New Hampshire market leader; Jody Ronayne, vice president, mortgage loan officer; Sara Wormald, vice president, audit manager; Jacqueline Karlberg, assistant vice president, commercial loan administration officer; Liri Rivera, assistant vice president, accounting manager; Connor Shaw, assistant vice president, commercial loan officer; Amanda McCafferty, branch manager II, stadium branch, and Kerry Beaton, branch manager II, Westgate Branch.
Pentucket Bank, with assets of over $960 million, offers six full-service community banking offices; three in Haverhill, one in North Andover, and one in Hampstead and Salem, New Hampshire. The bank’s administrative offices are located on the fourth floor of the Pentucket Bank Plaza building at Harbor Place in downtown Haverhill. Visit online at pentucketbank.com.
