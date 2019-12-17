SALEM, Mass. — A Mattapan man was indicted this week on numerous criminal charges after a man was kidnapped and robbed this summer, a gun was stuck in his mouth and he was asked "if he could taste death," according to a police report.
Manuel Brea, 28, of 96 Itasca St., was indicted by the Essex County grand jury for armed robbery while masked, kidnapping, breaking and entering in the night time, larceny of property valued over $250 and assault and battery, according to court papers.
The victim reported the attack to Lawrence police early on Aug. 13 when he went to the Lawrence General Hospital emergency room to be treated for a pistol-whipping, police said.
The man told an officer he was "beat up, robbed and pistol whipped" near his Providence Street home by several males. One was wearing a ski mask and holding a gun, according to a police report.
After he parked his car on the street, the man said a black Chevy Tahoe passed him and then stopped. He said the driver was holding a black gun, wearing a ski mask and "told him to get in the car and to be quiet if he did not want to be killed," according to a police report.
The victim told police he was robbed of his wallet with credit cards inside, his iPhone X and $700 cash he was carrying in his front pocket.
While in the Tahoe, the man said he was hit repeatedly and driven around the block at least twice. At one point, the gun was placed in his mouth and he was threatened, he said.
He was then driven to his apartment and the men went inside where they stayed for 20 to 30 minutes. According to the report, the man said his resident card, social security card and passport were stolen.
The trio then threatened to drive the man to Connecticut and they told him someone could come pick him up there. However, he said he was able to jump out of the SUV at Andover Street and Broadway when they stopped for a red light.
He then ran north on South Broadway, he told police, and was able to use the phone at Domino's Pizza to call police. An ambulance took the man to the ER before police arrived there, according to the report.
Another officer checked the man's apartment on Providence. It appeared ransacked, police said.
Due to his indictment, Brea now faces arraignment in Salem Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted will be more severe than at the district level.
