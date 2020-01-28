Maylor to take VP job at Merrimack College

NORTH ANDOVER — Andrew Maylor, who served as town manager of North Andover for slightly more than seven years, is resigning as state comptroller to become the vice president and chief business officer for Merrimack College.
Maylor, 57, was appointed to his current post by Gov. Charlie Baker and held the position for a year.
"I am very excited and humbled," Maylor told The Eagle-Tribune. Merrimack College offered him the job; he did not seek it, he said.
The offer came from Merrimack College President Christopher Hopey, he said.
"As was the case when I was contacted by the governor's office a year ago to ask if I would serve as comptroller, this opportunity came as a surprise. However, I am compelled to accept a role which Merrimack College created specifically to take advantage of my strengths and experiences," he wrote in a letter to the comptroller's staff Tuesday.
Maylor's resignation as comptroller will take effect Feb. 21. He will begin his new position Feb. 24, according to a press release from Merrimack College.
He described Hopey as a "visionary" leader. During the last several years, Merrimack College, which is run by the Order of St. Augustine, has expanded its academic programs and fields Division 1 sports teams. The college has also built new dormitories and academic buildings.
"Higher education today is a highly competitive business," Hopey said in a statement posted on Merrimack's website. "Andrew Maylor is a great addition to the college leadership and we look forward to working with him as we implement our next strategic plan."
Maylor was hired as North Andover town manager in December 2011. He previously served as town administrator of Swampscott. One of the selectmen in that town during his tenure was Baker.
More recently, Maylor, along with Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan, worked closely with the governor during the gas disaster of September 2018.
"My first comment is 'welcome home,'" said North Andover Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo. Merrimack College "will benefit by Andrew's knowledge base," he said.
"Kudos to Merrimack College," said DiSalvo, who credited Maylor with improving the state comptroller's office during his brief tenure. Asked about this, Maylor said he reduced paperwork in the agency and adopted "current best practices."
The state comptroller oversees 12 million transactions each year, makes 3 million payments and issues paychecks to 95,000 employees every other week, he said.
Was Baker surprised when Maylor notified him of his departure?
"It's not uncommon," Maylor said, for high-level state officials to leave to accept other opportunities.
During Maylor's tenure in North Andover, the town achieved an AAA credit rating. The town built a new fire station and administration building for the schools and renovated the former fire station on Main Street into offices for the Planning, Community Development, Health, Building and Conservation departments.
Maylor completed these projects without requesting a Proposition 2½ override.
"I couldn't be happier for him," said Richard Vaillancourt, chairman of the Board of Selectmen. "It's a great fit for him."
He added, "The state's loss is Merrimack College's gain."
Maylor graduated from Bridgewater State College, where he majored in management. He earned a master of business administration degree at Suffolk University and a master of public administration degree at Villanova University.