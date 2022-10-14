METHUEN – Although the number of requests for financial assistance have dropped in recent months, Mayor Neil Perry recently made a push to retain the city’s Small Business Relief Fund.
The city still has $335,000 that can only be used to assist small businesses. Otherwise, it must be returned to the state.
“Let’s continue the program,” Perry said during the Oct. 11 meeting of the City Council’s Economic Development Committee. “I hate to just turn the money back.”
Due to inactivity, the Office of Economic and Community Development previously decided to close the program on Sept. 30 rather than extend it to Dec. 31.
The program began in April 2021 with $375,000 to offer. Since then, $40,000 has been allocated to small businesses in Methuen.
“Personally, I think the program was cumbersome,” said Senior Planner Brian Keating.
Operating under the guidelines of the state’s Community Development Block Grant, the program offered one-time grants of up to $25,000 for businesses with no more than five employees.
Keating said that in many cases, the 16-page application was simply too much for small business owners to manage.
“It was not a well-thought out program,” he said, adding that he received a number of incomplete applications. “It was a lot of work for not a lot of return.”
Approval from the City Council will be needed to extend the Small Business Relief Fund.
