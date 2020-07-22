METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry said city councilors carried out a political hit job at Monday night's budget meeting, cutting nearly $80,000 from the mayor's staff and $95,000 from the city's legal department.
"It was a political move," Perry said of the votes to cut spending from the mayor's office — one of the smallest departments in the city — and the legal department, one of the busiest in Methuen. "They are trying to blackmail me."
"It was pure politics," he said. "To have eight people vote for it is a slap in the face."
There would likely have been nine votes in favor of the cuts if not for recurring technical issues experienced by Councilor Joel Faretra, who was having trouble staying connected to the Zoom meeting.
Police jobs eliminated
The "first read" of the budget was due to be completed Tuesday night, according to council Chairman James McCarty. The final budget hearings — and the final votes — will take place during the second read next Monday, he said. But most of the substantial work and cutting will have been done by then, he said.
Ten police patrolmen will be laid off, and three superior officers will be dropped one rank. The Fire Department, which had been slated for a dozen or so layoffs, will lose just two vacant positions and have no layoffs, as the city pays for jobs by using a reserve fund typically dedicated to buying firefighting equipment. The Public Works Department is losing 12 positions through attrition as 12 vacant jobs won't be filled.
The budget cuts come amid uncertainty over the result of the economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential loss of millions of dollars in local and state revenue.
'Political' cuts?
While most councilors praised the mayor's proposed budget for the city, they made several reductions that appeared — to Perry at least — more political than financial.
Monday night's meeting started out with a proposal by Councilor Allison Saffie to the cut salary for the executive assistant to the mayor from $78,342 to $0. That job is held by Tom Lussier, whose title on the mayor's web page is director of strategic initiatives.
When Lussier was hired, some councilors complained because Lussier is the husband of former Mayor Sharon Pollard. They said Lussier's hire by Perry was a signal that the new mayor would be influenced by the former mayor.
But Saffie said the cut was necessary.
"The grim reality is that this position should be cut due to COVID," Saffie said of the health crisis forcing budget reductions.
The council approved the cut by an 8-1 vote, with Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio voting against it. DiZoglio later explained he would vote against everything in the budget because he feels the city should adopt a month-to-month budget until final financial aid numbers come in from the state and federal government. The other councilors have rejected that strategy, opting instead to vote on a full-year plan.
Saffie added, "I commend the mayor on the lean budget, and for taking a pay cut, but I'm against raising taxes by a penny while services are being cut. I'm not fond of proposing (this cut) but I feel it's true and just given the circumstances we are in."
The mayor sees things differently, noting that the cut was politically motivated and that Lussier's job as director of strategic initiatives was important in helping the city move forward with innovative ideas.
Legal department suffers
The council also targeted the assistant city solicitor for a cut.
Councilor Steve Saba proposed cutting $94,150 from the city solicitor's budget. He noted that Perry wants the assistant city solicitor to report to the mayor, while the council wants that position to report to the council in the same way that City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino does.
"Until we resolve the issue of where the assistant solicitor falls, we should reject this," Saba said. "I don't think it makes sense to have a solicitor and assistant solicitor reporting to two different departments. The solicitor should be in charge of the assistant solicitor."
D'Agostino pleaded with the council not to cut the assistant solicitor's job.
"I implore you," he said. "I'm available 24-7 to the mayor, the staff, the City Council, any employee in the city. The taxpayer is the client. I ask you to reconsider. We have to have some trust here. We are inundated with lawsuits. Now, it's almost weekly. Methuen is a city now. We are no longer Mayberry RFD. We have all the problems of any city."
The mayor said the cut proposed by Saba was "tantamount to blackmail."
"Saba said they (councilors) won't approve it unless I let the job report to them," Perry said of the assistant solicitor's position. "How is that a budget cut? That's a power play, period."
He added, "It's disappointing .... They (councilors) are just making it harder for me to do my job. They are setting up roadblocks."