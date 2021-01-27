METHUEN -- Mayor Neil Perry laid out some of the challenges and accomplishment from his first year in office during a televised address to residents Tuesday night.
The mayor's State of the City speech covered a lot of territory, from Perry's early days when he was voted into office during a "crisis of public trust," through the ordeal of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke about the turbulence in the police department while highlighting economic development projects.
He admitted his first year in office hasn't been perfect.
"I have made mistakes, but my integrity remains intact," he said, urging people to "put petty politics aside" and "make Methuen better for all of us."
He urged residents to "be more positive."
"For too long," he said, "we have focused on drama fueled by social media," adding that there was "too much negative information. It's time to turn the corner now."
Economic development
With that in mind, Perry touted some of the local municipal projects that were completed in 2020 as well as some of the businesses that have decided to set up shop in Methuen.
He cited the reconstruction of the outdoor track at Nicholson Stadium as a major accomplishment, with help from Democratic state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, who secured state money for the project.
Perry said the city welcomed Dana Farber Cancer Institute, which invested $30 million in the construction of its new facility at 5 Branch St. last January.
New Balance, he said, has committed to opening a "factory of the future" at 596 Lowell Blvd. this coming summer, bringing 100 jobs with it.
Jessica's Brick Oven Bakery bought land at 35 Danton Drive for a 70,000-square-foot bakery facility with 125 jobs. The city recently approved another 60,000 square foot warehouse on the property.
A company called Exergen, based in Watertown, has opened a new manufacturing facility in a 50,000-square-foot on Merrimack Street making digital thermometers.
He noted the successes at The Loop, including a new Starbucks, Planet Fitness, Crumbl Cookies, Experimax and One Stop Liquors, which is going to be a 30,000-square-foot liquor store taking up part of the old Stop & Shop location.
Perry also mentioned several other major projects on Ayers Village Road, Old Ferry Road and Pleasant Valley Street, where U-Haul is turning the old Verizon building into a new retail site.
Municipal progress
Perry noted that in conjunction with the City Council, he took a very conservative approach to the 2021 budget, which led to the "lowest tax increase in 10 years" while also adding to the city's cash reserves.
He touted the audit of the police department done by CNA, a consulting company based in Arlington, Virginia, that found serious management problems within the department while making 23 recommendations for improvement. He vowed to begin implementing those changes in 2021.
"While it may seem like we accomplished a great deal, we have yet a long way to go," Perry said. "In my view, we have to consolidate and build upon these initial improvements."
He noted "there have been failures too," in particular the holiday light tour which he called a "great idea" that "failed in execution."
As such, he laid out a multi-pronged series of goals ranging from opening a COVID-19 vaccination center in Methuen to installing security cameras in city neighborhoods. He said he wants to increase artistic and cultural opportunities in the city and conduct an audit of the Department of Public Works, among other agencies.
"Overall, the health of our city is improving," he said. "But we must take great care to ensure that the modest gains we have made in year one aren't merely temporary improvements. ... This is paramount to Methuen's future; safeguarding the accountability that every citizen demands and deserves."