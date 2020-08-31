LAWRENCE — With COVID-19 rates spiking to 4,041 positive cases during the pandemic, Mayor Daniel Rivera said strong enforcement of noise complaints and large gatherings will continue.
Lawrence remains a "red" or "high risk" area due to having one of the highest COVID-19 coronavirus infection rates in the state.
In addition to 4,041 positive cases, Lawrence has also had 137 COVID-19 deaths, according to figures released by the state's Department of Public Health on Thursday.
The largest amount of positive cases, 835, have been in the 20- to 29-year-old age group. The second highest grouping of 704 cases has been from ages 30 to 39, according to DPH statistics.
Earlier this month, as COVID-19 rates continued to intensify, Rivera said an internal review showed that city infections were being driven by exposure at large gatherings and parties, both public and private, as well as people who had contact with those who attended a large party or gathering, and those who had traveled out of state.
Last weekend, Aug. 22 and 23, from 8 p.m. Saturday until 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police investigated 12 noise complaints or large gathering reports.
Numerous $200 fines for loud music were issued and reports sent to the city's Board of Health when 10 or more people were found without masks on.
At 3:22 a.m. Sunday at an Essex Street location, police found a group hanging out in the basement drinking alcohol and smoking a hookah.
"A pool table set up in the basement suggests this is an ongoing event," according to a police report.
Rivera said being a high-risk community "is a scarlet letter and we should all be concerned." He noted the high infection rates are preventing students from returning to school in person.
He said the tactics with dealing with noise complaints and large gatherings is still "being perfected." However, he believes continued enforcement by police and city inspectors is key to dropping COVID-19 numbers.
"We are going to give it more time and see how it goes," he said.
Under the plan now, all loud music calls are treated as "possible spread events" and police officers responding will be ticketing homeowners and tenants for noise, mask and capacity violations. Illegally parked cars will also be towed.
Per order of Gov. Charlie Baker, face coverings are required when more than 10 people from different households are mixing.
Loud music and large gathering complaints can be sent to disorder@lawpd.com.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.