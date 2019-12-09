NEWBURYPORT – A day after police from several departments swarmed a Longfellow Drive home in response to a call from a man who said he was going to blow it up, the mayor said Monday that the FBI was asked to help local police track down the caller.
Mayor Donna Holaday said local police contacted the FBI after the hoax call brought officers from four area police departments and Massachusetts State Police.
City Marshal Mark Murray revealed few details about the “swatting” incident when reached for comment earlier Monday.
“It’s still under investigation and no arrests have been made,” Murray said.
Asked if the household was targeted or a random victim of a prank, Murray declined to answer, adding, “That’s all I am going to say.”
Holaday called the incident “incredibly frustrating and unfortunate that someone decided to call in a report like this, which is so horrific.”
“Swatting” usually involves a call or email to police reporting an armed person or emergency that turns out to be false. The caller’s aim appears to be prompting a large response by police.
Newburyport police were called to Longfellow Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday following a phone call to the Newburyport Police Department’s nonemergency number from a man who claimed he shot someone in a home and that he had pipe bombs.
Police learned that a family of four was in the home. Officers were able to go inside and confirm no one was injured. Officers did not have to force their way in and no one was hurt during the incident, Murray said.
Assisting local police were the Newburyport Fire Department, Massachusetts State Police and the Amesbury, Salisbury and Newbury police departments.
Police temporarily closed Longfellow Drive to traffic. Officers remained until nearly 7 p.m. Sunday.
Police responded to New England Forms Inc. on Longfellow Drive at 6:15 p.m., according to a police log report of the call. Longfellow Drive is off Turkey Hill Road, near Hale Street and the City Forest.
Asked if she could recall a similar incident taking place in Newburyport since becoming mayor, Holaday said she couldn’t.
Until Sunday, there have been no swatting incidents in Greater Newburyport.
But in the last few years, law enforcement agencies have responded to homes in Bridgewater, Stoughton and Framingham in response to what turn out to be hoax calls.
Nationally, swatting incidents have led to deaths, including a Wichita, Kansas, man in 2017 who was fatally shot by police responding to a prank call.
In 2018, a Los Angeles man pleaded guilty to numerous charges related to that incident and was sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.