LAWRENCE —The Planning Board, which normally has five members, has been down to four since late March because long-time member Franklyn Veloz was in jail, according to Lawrence District Court officials.
Veloz was arrested March 28 on a charge of assault and battery on a family member. He was held in Middleton Jail until last Monday, when he was released after $1,000 bail was posted, according to a representative from the District Court criminal clerk's office.
For nearly four months Veloz has missed meetings, with people on the board unaware of his whereabouts.
Mayor Daniel Rivera recently appointed a sixth member as an associate member due to the continued absence of Veloz.
During a special City Council meeting Tuesday night, Betty Camilo-Correa, a real estate agent with Coco, Early & Associates, was approved for the spot, although councilors said they don't know how long her term is. She was approved with an amendment that her term, assumed to be three years, would be clarified by the mayor.
As an associate member, Camilo-Correa can vote only when the board needs her to fill a quorum, which is four members. She also can sit on the board as the fifth member, but cannot vote, Rivera said.
Rivera said the problem had been that when the board only had four members, if one person didn't show up they wouldn't have a quorum. That meant projects could get held up or delayed.
There are currently large projects going through the board's approval process, including the final phase of Sal Lupoli's Riverwalk project on Merrimack Street.
Last week, several board members said they had no idea where Veloz had been the last few months, only that he hadn't been showing up at meetings.
"I figured Franklyn would be leaving us," said board member David Quarrell. "I thought he was doing a terrific job. All of a sudden he isn't at the meetings."
Antonio Reynoso said he and Veloz were "very good friends."
"He just disappeared," Reynoso said. "Last time I saw him, everything was fine, and that was it. I worried about him. I went over to his job and they said he's no longer working there."
In fact, the car dealership where he worked at 17 Mass. Ave. in North Andover was called Veloz Auto Group until recently. It is now called "John's Auto Sales" and is owned by a company with that name in Somerville.
A man who answered the phone in Somerville said the owner, whom he identified only as "John," would return a call from the Eagle-Tribune this week. He did not.
Planning board member Brenda Rossi said she hasn't seen Veloz in months, either.
Board Chairwoman Tamar Kotelchuck did not return calls for comment. She didn't respond to an email seeking minutes from the most recent meetings, either. The last minutes available, from March 6, show that Veloz was in attendance.
Both Mayor Rivera and Veloz's replacement, Camilo-Correa, said they didn't have any idea where Veloz was.
While someone posted bail for Veloz on Monday, Veloz could not be reached for comment.
Rivera said that unless Veloz is found guilty, he could remain on the board. The city ordinance calls for five regular board members and one associate member.
"Innocent until proven guilty," Rivera said. "I don't know the details, but if he's convicted, depending on what it is, I'd have to ask him to resign."
If he were to refuse to resign, then Rivera would ask the Lawrence City Council to move him off the board, as per the city charter.
A court official said the case is still open and has not been adjudicated.