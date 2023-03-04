LAWRENCE — Five city councilors and numerous city workers joined Mayor Brian DePena on his trip to the Dominican Republic this week.
The group is in the Caribbean country for a conference for elected officials in the United States who are of Dominican descent.
Meetings at the event are also designed to bolster business, economic development and networking, officials said.
Octavien Spanner, DePena’s senior advisor, said the mayor is paying for his own trip. Spanner and two other staffers in the mayor’s office submitted requests from the city for their airfare to the Caribbean country.
The Dominican government is paying for hotels and food for the mayor’s staff and city councilors.
City Councilor Gregory Delrosario, who is there with his wife, Rosanna Delrosario, the city’s recycling coordinator, said about 200 people have gathered for the conference in Santo Domingo.
On Thursday, the group was recognized by Dominican president Luis Abinader, according to social media posts and Dominican news articles.
DePena was also live-streaming video, when he spoke or was recognized, through his Facebook page.
Nestor Castillo, DePena’s communications director in Lawrence, spoke in video as well.
Other city councilors who attended the conference are Stephany Infante, Ana Levy, Celina Reyes and Jeovanny Rodriguez.
State Sen. Pavel Payano, D-Lawrence, said he was invited but could not attend due to his busy legislative schedule.
He said the trip was an opportunity to meet with the Dominican president and other dignitaries and strengthen economic development and opportunities for partnerships.
Linette Perez, a domestic violence worker for the Lawrence Police Department, and Wendy Luzon, a local business owner, were also pictured in social media posts from the conference.
The five councilors each filed disclosure forms with the Lawrence city clerk’s office indicating $191 per night stays in hotels and $40 per day in food were being paid for. Spanner, Hoyos and Castillo also filed similar disclosure forms, according to city records.
The “president of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, invites you to the first encounter of U.S. Dominican elected officials and investors for cooperation and exchange between municipalities on economic and cultural opportunities,” Spanner wrote when asked on his disclosure form why he was traveling.
The conference ran from Feb. 28 to March 3 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Embajador in Santo Domingo, according to the paperwork.
Spanner submitted a travel and expense request to the city for $2,421 to reimburse him for airfare to the Dominican Republic for himself and Claudia Hoyos, an administrative assistant in DePena’s office.
Castillo also submitted for reimbursement of $906.25 in airfare, according to city records.
The state’s conflict of interest law requires public employees to file public disclosure forms and allows for reimbursement when such travel serves a “legitimate public purpose.”
Spanner, on his travel and expense reimbursement request, wrote the purpose of his travel is: “Invite of the (President) of DR with the purpose of establishing partnerships in the area of culture and economic development and exchange.”
His departure date is Feb. 28 with a return date of March 6.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
