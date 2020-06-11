METHUEN — An investigator has been hired to review a traffic stop in which a lieutenant pointed his gun at a driver, according to Mayor Neil Perry. However, who the investigator is or how much the city is paying remains unknown.
Perry confirmed the hire Thursday morning, but said he did not want to discuss details.
The investigation was first announced Monday, a day after Perry and police Chief Joseph Solomon said they became aware of a widely shared video that shows part of the altercation.
The incident happened March 5, but the video was just released this past Friday amid national protests about police brutality.
In 30 seconds, the video recorded on a passenger's cell phone shows an unidentified police officer pointing a gun at a driver, who has his palms up and hands over the steering wheel by the window.
Solomon said Methuen police were conducting a saturation patrol of the neighborhood after a gang-related shooting earlier in the evening. Officers were told there may be a retaliatory attack.
The video clip in question was taken during a subsequent patrol, Solomon said.
Police said the driver “suddenly went into reverse and began to change directions” when the officer used his blue lights to try to initiate a stop.
The officer, who Perry and Solomon have not publicly identified, was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, they announced Tuesday. Solomon described this as common practice when there is an ongoing investigation.
The newly hired investigator will be tasked with reviewing the Police Department's policies and procedures and deciding if the officer involved used appropriate force.
Perry said Tuesday he expects findings to come quickly — possibly within a few days.
A police report and police body camera footage lasting 26 minutes are expected to be released to the public following the investigation, the officials said.