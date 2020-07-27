METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry is pushing back against the City Council after it slashed nearly $95,000 from his department and $75,000 from the city solicitor’s budget last week in what the mayor called “political blackmail.”
Perry wrote a letter to the council Thursday in advance of the final round of budget talks Monday, advising them that he moved $250,000 from the solicitor’s budget into his own budget to pay for legal expenses to be overseen by his office.
He also cut $4,800 from the council’s departmental budget — the amount each councilor is paid — because a councilor is forgoing his salary. Perry also reduced the council’s office supplies budget by $15,000 and professional services by $2,000.
In a shot at councilors after several of them claimed last week to be cutting the mayor’s budget due to the coronavirus pandedemic, he wrote: “I share your economic concerns regarding COVID-19.”
The cuts are likely to set up a skirmish between the mayor and council on Monday night when the council meets at City Hall for its final public hearing and debate on the budget.
Council Chairman James McCarty said Perry’s cuts to the council’s office supplies and professional services accounts “seemed slightly retaliatory. He didn’t initially propose those cuts, now they are there. I already made cuts to the council’s department. It came in lower than it’s been in three years.”
Budget hearings start Monday with a public hearing on the water and sewer enterprise fund — required by state law — to be held at 6 p.m. followed by a public hearing on the full city budget at 6:15 p.m. Both hearings will be held in the Great Hall on the third floor of City Hall — the first in-person public meetings at City Hall since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
Then, McCarty said, the so-called “second read” on the budget will commence at 7 p.m., unless it’s too hot, in which case the hearing would be postponed until Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Zoom, viewable on methuentv.org.
“We’re in a heat wave,” he said, noting that the Searles Building is nearly 120 years old and has a weak and outdated air-conditioning system. “Hopefully, it’s bearable, but I don’t think it will be.”
Under council rules, a final vote on the budget is taken following the “second read.”
In a bit of good news for the Police Department, Perry said in his memo to the council that he is proposing to transfer $137,000 to the patrolmen’s personal services line item to restore two of the 10 patrolmen slated to be laid off.
The money, he said, comes from the public safety utilization fund — a reserve fund normally used for the purchase of firefighting equipment. The fund had about $630,000 in it until approximately $400,000 was transferred to the Fire Department to stave off layoffs of eight firefighters.
He noted that the two police officers whose positions would be restored “are both full-time academy graduates.”
That has been a bone of contention for city councilors who have claimed that Police Chief Joseph Solomon hired former City Councilor Sean Fountain as a patrolman despite the fact Fountain never attended a full-time police academy. Fountain’s position would not be restored.
McCarty said he did not think the council would oppose using the Fire Department money to pay for two police salaries.
The cuts and counter cuts come amid financial turbulence wrought by the coronavirus. State tax revenue has plummeted amid the economic shutdown, which could translate to lower municipal and education aid that communities rely on to fund schools, city services, and salaries and benefits for employees.
Councilors and every other city and town official in the state is watching Congress as it debates a bailout package that could send billions of dollars to state governments that would then specifically be earmarked for communities.
If that aid doesn’t come, municipal services would be severely cut back and additional layoffs would be likely.
As for the mayor’s last-minute budget maneuvers, McCarty said he did not think the council would fully cooperate with Perry’s proposals, with the exception of restoring two patrolmen’s jobs.
“The big elephant in the room is that he picked up $250,000 from the legal department and put it in his department,” McCarty said. “I assume that will be used to pay for Tom Lussier.”
Lussier, former Mayor Sharon Pollard’s husband, is budgeted as an “executive assistant” in the mayor’s office, although Perry calls him “director of strategic initiatives.”
The council slashed about $75,000 from the mayor’s budget last week, which was equivalent to Lussier’s salary.
McCarty fears the mayor will use the money from the legal department to keep Lussier on the payroll.
As a result, McCarty said, the council would likely lop $250,000 from the mayor’s office to make sure Lussier is not rehired.
“I assume the council will address that,” he said. “It will get cut. If we need to go for outside legal services, there won’t be any money in the account to do it.”
Instead, he said, every time the mayor needs to hire an outside attorney, he would have to come before the council to approve a funding transfer from somewhere else in the budget.
“That’s the way the process should be done anyway,” McCarty said. “We shouldn’t have a legal fund that is kind of a blank check.”
In addition to layoffs in the Police Department, 12 vacant positions in the Public Works Department were left unfilled.
Three police superior officers were demoted one level, and two vacant positions in the Fire Department were not filled.
McCarty said the council may make further cuts during the second read, particularly to Solomon’s salary. He earns about $25,000 a month, or nearly $300,000 a year.