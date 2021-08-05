Mayor names 3 finalists for Methuen police chief

METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry has announced the three finalists in the search to replace Chief Joseph Solomon, with final interviews expected to take place next week.
Once Perry interviews all finalists, two will be selected to appear before the City Council at September's meeting before Perry appoints his nominee, who must be confirmed by the council. In the meantime, Capt. Randy Haggar, who applied for the chief's job but isn't a finalist, will serve as acting chief.
The finalists are Salem, New Hampshire Deputy Chief Shane Smith, Lawrence Capt. Scott McNamara and Peabody Capt. Scott Richards. They were named Thursday after beating out more than 20 applicants, the mayor said.
"I would like to thank all of those who applied to becomes Methuen’s next police chief," Perry said in a statement. "The pool of applicants was exceedingly strong. I appreciate the difficult responsibility the interview committee undertook and thank the members of that committee for their dedication to this process and helping us to identify exceptional candidates to be the next Methuen police chief."
Perry named Haggar acting police chief because the interim chief, Tom McEnaney, is preparing to move on after his eight-month stint in the top job. McEnaney's last day with the department is Thursday, Aug. 12, the same day Haggar's promotion becomes effective.
Perry and Haggar made officers aware of the changes Thursday during two roll-call shift changes at police headquarters.
"I have the utmost faith in Capt. Haggar to steer the ship," Perry told the officers gathered for the afternoon roll call. "People think this is 'Conspiracy City Methuen,' and people will think the fix is in, but I'm here to tell you it's not. All of these finalists are unknown to me. I'm going to ask them tough questions. Some of them related to reform, some of them related to healing the divide."
Smith is a 20-year law enforcement professional, with 10 years in a formal leadership role. He holds a master's degree from the University of Oklahoma and a bachelor's in criminal justice from UMass Lowell.
McNamara, a superior officer for 20 years, received his master's degree in criminal justice from UMass Lowell and his bachelor's in criminal justice from Salem State.
Richards, a veteran of the Essex County Sheriff's Department, is currently in the process of obtaining his master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisville, according to a statement from the mayor's office.
The candidates recently finished two interviews with a search committee comprised of Human Resources Director Lisa Crowley, Perry’s Chief of Staff Jana DiNatale, Chief Administrative Financial Officer Maggie Duprey, Fire Chief Tim Sheehy, City Councilor and Lawrence police officer Mike Simard, former Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick, Methuen Arlington Neighborhood representative Linda Soucy, Methuen Realtor Johan Lopez and Board of Health Chairman Ray Wrobel.
The person chosen will replace Solomon, who retired in January after being placed on paid administrative leave following an audit of the department and a scathing report from the state Inspector General's office. Both reports accused Solomon and some of his superior officers, including Capt. Greg Gallant, of wrongdoing. Gallant was also placed on paid administrative leave.
When meeting with his colleagues, Haggar said that while he was "disappointed" not to move forward as a finalist, he plans to do his best for the department and for the city he loves. That includes instituting an employee recognition program and prioritizing accreditation and community policing efforts.
McEnaney, Westford's former chief of police, was named interim Methuen police chief in April and took over for acting chief Kris McCarthy after McCarthy’s 90-day appointment expired March 31.
The mayor applauded the steps McEnaney has taken during his time in Methuen.
“He has done a very good job and he’s starting to move the department toward accreditation, which is a very good thing,” Perry said of the 35-year police veteran, who served as chief in Westford for 14 years. “He was everything we thought he’d be. My only regret is that he has to leave. He served the city well and he’s a good man.”
McEnaney, working jointly with Haggar, was tasked with addressing the 23 findings returned in the January audit of the department conducted by the CNA Center for Justice Research and Innovation, Perry said.
The 70-page report, which cost the city about $80,000, examined the department's organizational structure, budget, operations, culture and professional standards. It was highly critical of Solomon, his management team and practices, and showed an agency wracked with mistrust over promotions, the perception of favoritism and a lack of diversity, among other findings.