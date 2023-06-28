METHUEN—Mayor Neil Perry plans to run for election to a third term in municipal elections Tuesday, Nov. 7.
He shared his plans at a public event Tuesday, in response to a message that had been left on his phone a few days before.
“I’ll give you a one-word answer: running,” Perry said.
Candidates for office have until July 21 to obtain nomination papers, and so far Perry has one competitor in the race.
Matthew Wicks, who left the Air Force last September after four years of service and now works as a machinist at SL Chasse Steel in Hudson, N.H., is currently seeking signatures in support of his candidacy.
“I just got out of the service and want to do something in public service,” Wicks said. “It’s my hometown, where I grew up, and I’ve lived there my entire life.”
Mayoral candidates need to obtain 300 signatures on their nomination papers, with at least 50 coming from each of the city’s three districts.
Nomination papers first became available on May 24, and potential candidates have until July 26 to submit them to the Registrar of Voters.
Along with the mayor’s race, there are races for City Council seats from each of Methuen’s three voting districts, and also for its three councilor at-large seats.
Currently, incumbent Nicholas DiZoglio has obtained nomination papers for one of the at-large seats, which requires 50 signatures from each of the city’s three districts. Another incumbent councilor at-large, Jessica Finocchiaro, is in the third and last of her two-year terms on the City Council.
Jana Zanni Pesce, who is currently in the last of three terms of eligibility on the school committee, and Francisco Surillo have both taken out papers for at-large seats.
In the Eastern District, where Council Chair Eunice Zeigler and Councilor Steve Saba have both reached term limits, Neily Soto and Ronald Marsan have taken out papers. Competitors from the three districts need 50 signatures to make it onto the ballot.
In the Central District, incumbent Councilor Joel Faretra has taken out papers, along with newcomer Derrick Jones, while Central District Councilor James McCarty has reached his term limit.
On the School Committee, Susan Nicholson has termed out along with Zanni Pesci. Incumbents Louann Santos, Laurie Keegan and Ryan DiZoglio have each obtained nomination papers, along with Kristen Maxwell and Daniel Shibilia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.