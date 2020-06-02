LAWRENCE — The Campagnone Common in downtown Lawrence is being designated as a "safe and peaceful place to pray and protest" this coming weekend following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, officials announced Tuesday.
Floyd, who was black, was killed on Memorial Day by Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, and three other police officers, according to reports. The killing sparking rallies, protests and, at times, violent outrage, looting and injuries across the country.
Mayor Dan Rivera and police Chief Roy Vasque issued a joint statement Tuesday acknowledging the "national mood" and that Lawrence residents "have wanted to protest, demonstrate and pray together" and that they've been in touch with various groups who have wanted to organize a gathering locally.
To provide a safe backdrop and avoid problems encountered in other communities, Rivera and Vasque designated the Common as a safe place on Sunday, June 7 for 2 to 4 p.m. for the event.
The area of the Common closest to City Hall on Lowell Street will be used, Rivera said.
In the statement, Rivera and Vasque noted the city "has dealt with high levels of crisis throughout these last couple of years from the Columbia Gas explosions to the current pandemic we are in now."
"With that being said, we hope that ... we can come together in peaceful unit and in support of one another," the statement reads.
As COVID-19 coronavirus infection remains an issue, all who attend must be wearing a mask or face covering and are asked to socially distance, officials said.
Rivera said more information will be released later this week regarding Sunday's gathering.
Vasque last week issued a statement saying how "disappointed and disgusted" he was after he viewed video footage of the Minneapolis event.
"I couldn't believe what I was seeing. How can anyone, never mind a police officer, treat a human being this way?" Vasque questioned in his statement, which was distributed through the department's social media accounts.
"As a community we are left with yet again another wedge between us. Not only do these types of actions tarnish our badge but they destroy our relationship with the community. We have made it a priority in Lawrence to build a strong relationship with our community, knowing that this is the only way to build a better Lawrence. That trust between us is so important if we are going to continue to change Lawrence together for the better," wrote Vasque.
On Tuesday morning, Rivera attended a Statehouse rally to combat racial injustice with the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.
Those in attendance, who included State Reps. Frank Moran and Marcos Devers, stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 sections, the length of time Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck prior to his death.
"That is a long time," Rivera said.
In recent years, under the leadership of Vasque and former Chief James Fitzpatrick, police officers have undergone increased use-of-force and de-escalation training and the ranks of the department have been further diversified.
In addition, LPD is now involved in more community engagement efforts and even has its own ice cream truck, he said.
"You need police chiefs that are going to give out ice cream. That are going to have their officers wear name plates instead of badge numbers so people know them in the community; so people know who the police officers are in their community," Rivera said.
Acknowledging the anger, frustration and emotion around the discussion, Rivera it's impossible to "solve hundreds of years of racism."
"But there are things you can do to make things more equitable that don't cost a lot of money," he said.
Moran, in a statement, said he was proud to stand alongside "elected officials of color across the Commonwealth to denounce systemic racism and brutality" in the wake of Floyd's "tragic murder."
"I stand with the black and minority communities to seek justice for George Floyd and to advocate for more accountability within our judicial and criminal justice systems. Today we mourn, but tomorrow we continue the work to eradicate all forms of hate and injustice," Moran said.
