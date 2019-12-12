LAWRENCE — Mayor Dan Rivera, who lives in a neighborhood affected by the Sept. 13, 2018, Columbia Gas disaster, has filed an objection to a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of people affected by the catastrophe.
He said in a statement filed by the Dec. 10 deadline for objections that the attorneys' fees proposed as part of the settlement are too high, the time frame to apply for compensation under the settlement is too short, and the claims process is too complicated.
“At its core, this settlement favors the interests of the class-action attorneys and not the victims in the three communities that were directly impacted and continue to be today. When the attorneys are paid in one day a salary that a Lawrence family doesn’t make in a year, we have a problem,” said Mayor Rivera.
“Class action attorney’s fees comprise 16.5% of the total settlement, totaling $23.5M. Assuming the attorneys have worked every single day since the disaster occurred, this translates to $44K per day.”
As a resident affected by the disaster, Rivera submitted the formal objection to the Columbia Gas Settlement Agreement in advance of a final approval hearing set to be held in February.
Rivera questions the need for victims in the affected area to apply for funds and stresses the lack of time allotted to apply for the settlement, which is between November to January, where at least three major holidays fall.
“Columbia Gas has a list of every affected victim and all of them deserve fair compensation for their loss, not just those who can navigate these bureaucratic settlement processes," he said. "Asking 4,000 affected residents to go through yet another claims process for this funding when just last year they went through a chaotic, invasive and demeaning process that left them frustrated and not fully compensated for their loss with Columbia Gas is a completely unnecessary hurdle.”
Rivera said he hopes the judge overseeing the settlement takes these factors into account and changes the amount of money allotted to the attorneys, the time frame allotted to the victims, and the process for accessing these funds by the victims.