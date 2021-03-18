METHUEN — When it comes to vaccinating his constituency, Mayor Neil Perry said Thursday that at the current pace it will take more than a year to get shots into the arms of every single member of Methuen's population.
"...(T)he allocation needs to be significantly ramped up now, at a time when the community needs it most,” state Sen. Diana DiZoglio said in a statement issued jointly with Perry on Thursday, after state coronavirus metrics again placed Methuen in the red, high-risk zone for infection. “We are continuing to see the bulk of vaccines go to the mass vaccination sites, which are inaccessible to many residents, especially among our most vulnerable populations. People should be able to turn conveniently to their local municipal provider to receive this critical vaccine.”
Statistics released by the mayor's office Wednesday reported that 6,976 Methuen residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 71 have died.
While the city planned a vaccination clinic for residents only on Friday, the bulk of locals are forced to find their shot at a mass vaccination site — either having to travel to Boston's Hynes Convention Center, Gillette Stadium, or larger local sites like South Lawrence East Elementary School or the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers. Greater Lawrence Family Health Center's Methuen location is also assisting with vaccinations for Methuen residents when local clinics have a waitlist, Health Center officials said.
According to Perry, the 600 vaccine doses received over the last several weeks just cannot stand up to the demand the city will soon see now that all residents 16 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine starting April 19.
Perry called it "imperative" to ramp up vaccine delivery to Methuen.
"We need the pace of vaccine distribution increased to enable every resident of our community to get vaccinated – because at our current pace, it would take more than a year – and that is simply unacceptable,” the mayor said.