METHUEN — Mayor Neil Perry suspended four employees from the water department late last week for inappropriate behavior during CPR training, city officials confirmed Thursday.
Perry said he couldn't comment on the suspensions because "employees have rights." He said the incident happened before he was mayor.
"This is a singular incident before I was elected," Perry said, noting that he did hear about it while he was campaigning.
"I've taken action," he said Thursday.
City councilors Steve Saba and James McCarty said they heard from several sources that four men were involved and the incident happened during CPR training utilizing a dummy.
A woman employee of the Department of Public Works was conducting the training, they said.
"I heard about it and I'm very disappointed," Saba said, also saying he didn't think this should be a public matter.
McCarty said he was copied on several emails among officials regarding disciplinary hearings, which were supposed to have been held Thursday.
Those hearings didn't happen, he said, because City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino was unavailable.
D'Agostino said the hearings were scheduled but no one in City Hall told him he needed to be there.
The case has been assigned to labor counsel, Michael Maccaro, who works for the Boston law firm Murphy, Hesse, Toomey and Lehane, he said. The hearings are now scheduled for next week.
Unless the employees request the hearings be open to the public, they will be closed, D'Agostino said.
"It's up to them," he said.
Perry said what's at hand isn't a criminal case.
"It's an HR investigation," he said. "Right now, it's an ongoing personnel matter. I can't get into detail because the employees have rights."
Human Resources Director Lisa Crowley did not return a phone call or email for comment.