LAWRENCE — The mayor called them "orphans."
A player described the team as "underdogs."
The father of another player noted that "they represent a gateway city."
The Lawrence American Legion Post 15 baseball team, which won the state championship last Thursday, is on to Worcester, where they will play in the New England regional tournament starting Wednesday and ending Sunday when, hopefully, the team of 16- to 19-year-olds will be playing for another championship.
If they win there, it's on to North Carolina, for the American Legion World Series.
Monday afternoon in what Mayor Dan Rivera described as a "quick" ceremony to honor the players and coaches of Lawrence Post 15, the team and their supporters gathered on the first floor of City Hall to receive medallions and certificates of appreciation from their chief supporter.
"Baseball is important for Lawrence and America," Rivera said. "A lot of kids in this city are orphans and they go on to do well. You guys represent an orphaned team and you have gone out to show what Lawrence is all about. I want you to know we love you guys."
The players, standing behind Rivera as he addressed a small gathering of team supporters, applauded several times as Rivera spoke.
"When you're playing in Worcester, you're playing for the whole city," he said. "When you win, the city wins."
His comments were echoed by Jairo Vasquez, who pitched the team to victory last week over Ashland, 2-0.
"The underdogs are going to win for Lawrence," he said, as the crowd's hoots and hollers echoed throughout City Hall.
Angel Mendez, whose son Josias is a pitcher, said he's proud of his son and of the team.
"I am very positive," he said. "These kids have listened to our advice. I see a great chemistry among these young kids. They represent a gateway city, and are giving a great team effort for the city."
The team, originally established in 1966, went on somewhat of a hiatus, according to coach Kevin Bartlett, one of the original members of the original team.
After playing in the American Legion league for more than four decades, the team "forfeited out" about 11 years ago, Bartlett said. Then, three years ago, interest piqued again in Legion ball when Julio Ramos, the current head coach, working with others, including Bartlett, put together a combined team with Andover.
Two years ago, the team evolved into an all-Lawrence team, headed by Ramos with help from a number of other coaches, including Bartlett, Joshua Valerio, Idelson Taveres and Clinston Paulino, among others who have helped along the way.
Two years later, the "orphaned," "underdog" team from a "gateway city" won the state championship.
"This was the first state championship — of any baseball division — in Lawrence," said Ramos. "It's years of hard work."
He said the team has been playing together since Little League, many of them playing high school ball or AAU.
Taveres, age 20, now an assistant coach, is one of those who played at Lawrence High School before graduating two years ago. He played on the Legion team after that and now plays at Southern New Hampshire University.
He said he admires this team for their passion and work ethic.
"They are like a family," he said. "Everyone is trying to be better on and off the field."
He said the team spends a lot of time together, going out to dinner or just hanging out.
Another assistant coach, Clinston Paulino, also credited the "team chemistry" and the fact that they spend a lot of time together off the field.
His son, Armanni Paulino, 16, said being on the team has helped him become a better person as well as a better shortstop and pitcher.
"This has been an amazing experience," he said. "I've learned a lot about and it's helped me change my attitude and be more respectful."
He credited Kebler Peralta, 18, another shortstop on the team, with being his mentor and encouraging him to work on his game.
Peralta credited his older brother, Elvis Peralta, who recently got drafted by the Oakland A's.
"Everything I know I learned from my older brother," said the younger Peralta. He also credited the team's chemistry and energy.
"We just do what we have to do to win," he said.