LAWRENCE — After Thursday night's council votes against funding repairs for the Museum Square parking garage, Mayor Dan Rivera announced he would be shutting the facility on Aug. 30.
"I don't think it's safe," Rivera said after the first vote, which was 5-2, with one abstention, and the second vote, which was 5-4, with one abstention. Six votes, or two-thirds of the City Council, are needed to approve funding requests.
The two votes came about as the council sought to find a compromise on the issue.
The first vote was to spend $3.75 million on the repairs. The second vote was to spend $3.5 million for repairs. Both failed as councilors in favor of spending the money, along with Mayor Dan Rivera, argued that because the city owned the building, it needed to fix the building.
But the objections won the day, as a minority of councilors argued that the contract between the owners of the Museum Square apartments and the city needed to be rewritten and that the apartment complex owners needed to pay for some of the repairs.
Voting in favor of borrowing $3.75 million to pay for the repairs were District B Councilor Estela Reyes, District F Councilor Marc Laplante, District E Councilor David Abdoo, District A Councilor Maria De La Cruz, and Council President Kendrys Vasquez.
Voting against it were Councilor-at-Large Brian Depena and District D Councilor Jeovanny Rodriguez. At-large Councilor Ana Levy abstained, which, because of the closeness of the vote, was the equivalent of voting "no."
Councilor Reyes then made a motion to approve spending $250,00 less or $3.5 million on the repairs. After some discussion, and the late arrival of At-large Councilor Pavel Payano, another vote was taken.
The result was nearly the same. Voting for it were Reyes, Laplante, Abdoo, De La Cruz, and Vasquez. Voting against it were Depena, Rodriguez and Payano. Levy abstained a second time.
When asked why she abstained, she used pretty much the same reasoning as those who had voted "no," which was that the owners of the Museum Square apartments should help fix the building and the contract needed to be reviewed.
"I know we have to fix it," she said. "But we are asking for a review of the contract and we are asking the owners of Museum Square to face us in public."
Mayor Rivera said after vote that he would be filing a request for $4 million to fix the garage at the next council meeting, which is Sept. 3. But then later he called The Eagle-Tribune and said he was simply going to shut the facility down on Aug. 30.
"To order another public hearing, it will take at least six weeks," he said, which would push any decision off until the middle of October. Meanwhile, an engineer's report said temporary repairs on the structure would last until Sept. 13.
"That's an engineer's estimate," he said. "I know, every day, we are losing more and more spaces as repairs take up more space. I don't think it's safe. I'm definitely shutting it down."