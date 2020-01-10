ANDOVER — Friday morning at Andover Country Club was about politics and pancakes as local and state leaders gathered for a Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast forum.
New mayors and town managers, including Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and North Andover Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, were welcomed to the annual event by seasoned veterans, namely Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera and Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
Guest of honor Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito provided remarks about what the state is doing to support local municipalities. She reiterated that the public workforce and local governmental bodies are the backbone of the Commonwealth.
Polito stressed the importance of consistently providing "good service, jobs and vibrancy," meaning a place that people can "wake up and care about living in."
She reported that the unemployment rate in Massachusetts is at an impressively low 2.9%. In the Merrimack Valley, the statistic is even lower — 2.6%.
However, Polito recognized a outcry for affordable housing. She cited real estate statistics when she said the average Massachusetts home is listed at $425,000.
A bill secured by the Baker-Polito administration aims to ensure $1.8 billion is invested in affordable housing programs and to extend tax credits to diversify housing options across the state, she said.
Local leaders weighed in on what their cities and towns have already accomplished in business and housing projects, as well as what is planned moving forward.
Four days into his mayoral job, Perry extended a clear message: "Methuen is open for business."
"Dana Farber is opening their renovated facility, we opened Miller's Tavern yesterday," Perry said. "But actions speak louder than words, and there is a lot to be done."
After welcoming "the new kids," Fiorentini invited folks to check out an array of new businesses in Haverhill.
"Downtown is completely redeveloped," he said. "We're really proud of that."
Rivera, whose city of Lawrence is out from state oversight for the first time in 10 years, emphasized the booming business and residences that are seen in many full mill buildings.
"I want to thank the Polito-Baker administration for coming to the aid during Lawrence's darkest hour (during the gas disaster in September 2018)," he said, noting that the city is in a better place than it was a year ago.
Rivera expressed excitement about an Amazon distribution center move into North Andover, praising its benefit for the entire region.
"Lawrence people will work there," he said. "Just like they do in the other great cities and towns nearby."
Business owners, community development directors and others in attendance were given a chance to catch up after the speakers.